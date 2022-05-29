Mono-sleeve corset dress: The repeat style

Call it coincidence. Call it the style in vogue. Either way, if you were observant at the red carpet of the just concluded African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award,

(AMVCA) you will agree this one arm corset style was the most common.

It was as if all the designers could only come up with just this style. From The AMVCA Host, Bonang Matheba to Funke Akindele, Mariam Timmer and many others, this one arm wonder style was on repeat.

No doubt, the ladies were gorgeous, the similar style made it look like Asoebi in different colours and fabrics.

Though some designers added a little details to make theirs different, it was glaring this style was the rave.

Like a notable fashion designer and critic said, most designs were created by copying.

More so, to stress the popularity of this style, a few top celebrities wore it to the traditional marriage of Nollywood actress, Ini Idima Okojie. This can be seen on ever gorgeous Linda Osifo.

