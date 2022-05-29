Body & Soul

Mono-sleeve corset dress: The repeat style

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Call it coincidence. Call it the style in vogue. Either way, if you were observant at the red carpet of the just concluded African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award,

(AMVCA) you will agree this one arm corset style was the most common.
It was as if all the designers could only come up with just this style. From The AMVCA Host, Bonang Matheba to Funke Akindele, Mariam Timmer and many others, this one arm wonder style was on repeat.

No doubt, the ladies were gorgeous, the similar style made it look like Asoebi in different colours and fabrics.

Though some designers added a little details to make theirs different, it was glaring this style was the rave.

Like a notable fashion designer and critic said, most designs were created by copying.

More so, to stress the popularity of this style, a few top celebrities wore it to the traditional marriage of Nollywood actress, Ini Idima Okojie. This can be seen on ever gorgeous Linda Osifo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Supporting Miss Tourism is Identifying with Nigerian Tourism –Korede Bello

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Few days before the shortlisting of the Top 100 Qualifiers announcement of Miss Tourism Pageant reality show, Nigeria’s top music producer and owner of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy did a special giveaway where he promised to sponsor 10 girls for the 2021 edition of the beauty competition. Now, Nigeria’s music star, Korede Bello has also […]
Body & Soul

Happy times for Laura Ikeji-Kanu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Fashion and social media influencer, Laura Ikeji-Kanu is in one of her best moments as she recently celebrated her birthday.   Added to the big celebration, she got a brand new car and N3million cash from a beauty brand which she has been it’s ambassador for a few months. L   aura who took to […]
Body & Soul

Asanti Diamond car wheel worth N473,000,000m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

if you are yet to see a car wheel more expensive that many cars put together, then gaze upon the most expensive wheels in the world, the Asanti Diamond, that’s valued at $1,000,000.   At $1,000,000, the Asanti diamond wheel is worth N473,000,000 in Nigerian currency.   That’s right, a million dollars, and they have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica