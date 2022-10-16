Body & Soul

Monochrome the new slay

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Monochrome the new slay

Few months back, we introduced fashion savvy men, who are ruling men’s style in monochrome. Now, we want to show how women grab all the attention in the same single colour fashion.

Monochrome is the style of wearing just one colour. Oxford dictionary described monochrome as image composed of one colour. There is a classy feeling that comes with wearing just one colour all through and these stylish stars have keyed into this irresistible, modern, trend.

Women have always loved blending colours in their outfits, and there is absolutely no colour women cannot wear with pride. This is why monochrome, the women’s way will always be bae.

Unlike men who are careful about colours they wear, fashion forward ladies have slayed in almost all shades in monochrome style. We have seen monochrome in fuchsia pink, orange, blue, red green and black.

 

The unique thing about the monochrome style is that you can never go wrong piecing it together. Let these stunning looks give you a tip or two on how to go with the monochrome trend.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

The world mourns departure of two angels, Ibidun Ighodalo, Bayo Osinowo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

C ontrary to great expectations many had of the year 2020, the world was confronted with a monster that broke out in form of pandemic called coronavirus, which have led to the untimely death of multitude. While Nigeria is not exempted from the venom of the global crisis, the country has recorded too many death […]

Nigerian singer and songwriter Orduen Ikon Andrew Popularly known as OD Woods
Body & Soul

Ikonic’ will be everyone’s favorite at first hearing…OD Woods

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian singer and songwriter Orduen Ikon Andrew Popularly known as OD Woods is excited for maiden studio album named “Ikonic”. The Benue born singer from the TIV land of the state is unarguably one of the best and most successful musical export from Benue State who has previously released hit singles such as Go Below […]
Body & Soul

Nigerian Idol season 6: Kingdom, Francis battle ready for grand prize

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

They sang their way into the hearts of their fans and admirers week after week and now they are the last two standing acts, Kingdom and Francis, on the Nigerian Idol season 6 TV musical.   At the start of the live show, the expectations were high fans and viewers looked forward to seeing the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica