Monochrome the new slay

Few months back, we introduced fashion savvy men, who are ruling men’s style in monochrome. Now, we want to show how women grab all the attention in the same single colour fashion.

Monochrome is the style of wearing just one colour. Oxford dictionary described monochrome as image composed of one colour. There is a classy feeling that comes with wearing just one colour all through and these stylish stars have keyed into this irresistible, modern, trend.

Women have always loved blending colours in their outfits, and there is absolutely no colour women cannot wear with pride. This is why monochrome, the women’s way will always be bae.

Unlike men who are careful about colours they wear, fashion forward ladies have slayed in almost all shades in monochrome style. We have seen monochrome in fuchsia pink, orange, blue, red green and black.

The unique thing about the monochrome style is that you can never go wrong piecing it together. Let these stunning looks give you a tip or two on how to go with the monochrome trend.

