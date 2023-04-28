Monty Suites okays sponsorship of HMC 2023

Days after unveiling LG Electronics Nigeria as its headline sponsor for the 2023 edition of the Hotel Managers Conference (HMC), tagged Owerri 2023, the organisers of the yearly hotel and hospitality conference, has announced Monty Suites as Hotel Sponsor. The conference theme is, Performance Management; Managers and Owners Dilemma.

The conference, which is in its fifth year, is scheduled to hold in Owerri, Imo State capital between July 13 and 14, with focus on bringing different players in hotel and hospitality segment of the tourism sector together under one roof to learn, interact and network under the tutelage of experts in the sector that are expected to bring them up to speed with the latest trend in the business. The coming on board of Monty Suites as Hotel Sponsor was announced by the Chief Executive Officer and Convener of HMC, Olugbenga Sunday, who is also the lead consultant for Tojum Hospitality, promoters of Ibarapa Tourism. Monty Suites is one of the emerging indigenous hotel chains in the country, with operations in Calabar, Uyo and other parts of the country.

Sunday expressed delight over this development, noting that for the fledging conference to attract two big names in the nation’s economy, to its fold in such a short span of existence, and with more expected, speaks volume of the impact of the conference. He commended Monty Suites for the confidence it reposed in the conference, while lauding its resilience as an indigenous hotel brand, with vision and passion, to imbibe global standards in delivering best practice hospitality offerings. ‘‘Hotel business plays a very pivotal function within the spectrum of the total tourism outlook. Every aspect of travel and tourism value chain needs hotels to be complete and profitable. And Monty Suites has positioned itself with a well rounded vision and passion to take that centre stage,’’ noted Sunday. The Group General Manager of Monty Suites, Mr. Mounssif Ouzine, speaking on the reason for the sponsorship, said, ‘‘Monty Suites, as a growing hotel chain, is sponsoring the hotel managers’ conference to demonstrate its commitment to supporting indigenous hospitality industry and emphasising the brand’s dedication to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and promoting growth within the sector. ‘‘This sponsorship will also enhance visibility among industry professionals, create networking opportunities, and grant access to a diverse pool of skilled hospitality experts while providing insights into industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies.’’ He also disclosed that Monty Suites prides itself on being very passionate about promoting professionalism in the industry and contributing to the hotel and hospitality sector’s internal security and safety. He further noted that as an indigenous chain luxury hotel, Monty Suites is equally committed to upholding a set of core brand values that define its approach to hospitality and drive its success in the industry. These include; maintaining excellence, integrity, innovation, commitment to people, sustainability, guest-centric approach and collaborations. Ouzine added that delegates and participants should expect Monty Suites to make meaningful contributions to the conference in diverse ways. The Hotel Managers Conference was conceived to build capacity in hotel managers across Africa, bridging the big gap between international hospitality brands and indigenous brands both in administration and general operation standards.