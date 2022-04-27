Moody’s: Africa, Middle East face heightened social risk from food insecurity

Sovereign states in Africa and the Middle East face heightened social risk from rising food prices and food insecurity, which will slow governments’ plans to reform subsidies, according to a new report by leading credit rating agency, Moody’s. In an emerging market report on impacts of the Russia- Ukraine conflict, Moody’s said the war, which is approaching its third month, is amplifying pandemic-led credit deterioration for many sovereigns and exacerbating risks for some in Africa and the Middle East.

The report said South Asia, Middle East and African sovereigns have greatest exposure to heightened social risk, with rising prices and food insecurity likely to increase social and political risks and slow several governments’ plans to reform subsidies. Social tensions caused by high food prices are most likely in countries where the conflict will cause shortages, including Egypt, which relies on Russia and Ukraine for 45 percent of its wheat imports, according to Moody’s data.

In Lebanon, which imports 80 per cent of its wheat from the two countries, on-going recovery in domestic demand will not be enough to offset the terms of trade shock, which could be amplified by slow growth, the report said. The same issues will impact Jordan, which imports less than 20 per cent of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine, but is among the sovereigns most dependent on food imports globally, along with Mauritius and Namibia, it added. By contrast, favourable trade terms will benefit commodities exporters, especially major oil and gas producers, the report continued. New Telegraph recently reported that analysts at United Capital Plc predicted that Nigeria (Africa’s largest oil producer) is among several countries that may survive the global economic crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukriane unscathed.

The analysts noted that while Nigeria will feel the impact of the war on its inflation rate, foreign exchange liquidity and fiscal balance, the crisis will have “minimal” effect on the country’s economic growth. According to the analysts, “Nigeria appears to be one of several countries likely to feel the minimal impact of the crisis on economic activities. The biggest concern for Nigeria will be the impact of the crisis on inflation, trade balance, Fiscal balance and FX liquidity. The implications for economic growth for 2022 are likely to be muted or marginal at most. Although higher energy prices could be a key concern for the manufacturing sector, while higher inflation could weaken consumer purchasing power, we expect key growth drivers (agriculture & services) to remain upbeat amidst the crisis. Thus, we retain our GDP forecast of 2.1 per cent for 2022.”

Commenting on how the crisis will impact Nigeria’s inflation, the analysts said: “We note that Nigerians should be set for another year of unabating uptick in prices. First, energy prices are projected to be higher if the crude oil price remains at elevated levels (above $90.0/bbl). However, the impact on energy cost is likely to be moderate as petrol prices remain regulated with fuel subsidies still in place.

“The effect will be mainly on diesel prices, gas prices and other energy sources. In addition to energy cost pressures, we are likely to see the impact on food prices over the next couple of months. Prices of raw agricultural inputs like wheat, barley and corn are expected to sustain the uptrend, which would impact the prices of items like flour (and consequently pastries, bread etc.), fertilisers etc. Lastly, we expect to see the passthrough impact of imported inflation given the sizeable portion of imported goods consumed in Nigeria.”

