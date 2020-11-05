Moody’s: Africa’s Islamic finance growth’ll boost banks’ assets

Africa’s Islamic finance growth will include a noticeable increase in banking assets across the continent, according to a report recently published by leading credit rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service. According to the report, there has also been growth in sukuk issuance, as prior to 2013 the number of Islamic bonds issued was “negligible”, but it grew to an average of $433 million per year across Africa from 2013-19.

The report said Islamic banking assets have the potential to “grow noticeably” particularly in Sub- Saharan Africa, which has 16 per cent of the world’s Muslim population, and, more than a third of people 35 per cent – are currently “unbanked” or have no form of bank account. Nigeria, Sudan, South Africa and Senegal will lead growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, while Egypt and Morocco will lead growth in North Africa due to their large Muslim populations, Moody’s said, along with existing and rapidly evolving regulatory and supervisory structures.

“We expect Africa’s large Muslim population, low starting base and growing government interest in the sector to drive growth in Islamic banking assets in the continent,” said Mik Kabeya, Assistant Vice-President, Analyst, at Moody’s Investors Service.

The report on Nigeria showed the extent of sukuk issuance in the country – the Federal and state governments have issued Islamic bonds, with currently about $1.5 billion outstanding, which Moody’s said would increase product awareness and offer confidence.

