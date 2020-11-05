Business

Moody’s: Africa’s Islamic finance growth’ll boost banks’ assets

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa’s Islamic finance growth will include a noticeable increase in banking assets across the continent, according to a report recently published by leading credit rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service. According to the report, there has also been growth in sukuk issuance, as prior to 2013 the number of Islamic bonds issued was “negligible”, but it grew to an average of $433 million per year across Africa from 2013-19.

The report said Islamic banking assets have the potential to “grow noticeably” particularly in Sub- Saharan Africa, which has 16 per cent of the world’s Muslim population, and, more than a third of people 35 per cent – are currently “unbanked” or have no form of bank account. Nigeria, Sudan, South Africa and Senegal will lead growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, while Egypt and Morocco will lead growth in North Africa due to their large Muslim populations, Moody’s said, along with existing and rapidly evolving regulatory and supervisory structures.

“We expect Africa’s large Muslim population, low starting base and growing government interest in the sector to drive growth in Islamic banking assets in the continent,” said Mik Kabeya, Assistant Vice-President, Analyst, at Moody’s Investors Service.

The report on Nigeria showed the extent of sukuk issuance in the country – the Federal and state governments have issued Islamic bonds, with currently about $1.5 billion outstanding, which Moody’s said would increase product awareness and offer confidence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Aircraft utilization: New solutions, innovation amidst COVID-19

Posted on Author Wole Shada re writes

The COVID-19 crisis is forcing airlines to think out of the box by adopting small aircraft model amid dwindling passenger number, prompting likely paradigm shift in aircraft utilization. Wole Shada re writes   Changing model   The airline industry in Nigeria may have a new business mantra: Smaller is better. The COVID-19 outbrwak is gradually […]
Business

Stamp Duty: Labour expresses support for FIRS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Organised Labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has commended the management team of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for considerably boosting Federal Government revenue via stamp duty collection just as it praised the teeming members of the Union in the Agency throughout the country for their dedication […]
Business Top Stories

Inflation sustains upsurge, hits 13.71%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), otherwise known as inflation, increased higher by 0.49 per cent to peak at 13.71 per cent for the month of September from 13.22 per cent in August. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which released the figure yesterday in its monthly report, increases were recorded in all divisions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: