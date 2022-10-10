Moody’s: Credit Suisse may suffer $3bn loss in 2022

Rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service, has said it expects losses for Credit Suisse to swell to $3 billion by year-end, potentially bringing its core capital below the key 13 per cent level. Credit Suisse has reported 1.9 billion francs ($1.92 billion) of losses in the first half of the year. In July, the bank said it expected to operate with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of between 13 per cent and 14 per cent for the rest of 2022.

Reuters quoted Alessandro Roccati, senior vice president in the financial institutions group of the rating agency as saying: “We are forecasting further losses in the second half of the year.

We’re looking at $3 billion losses for the full year, which means the CET1 is going to be slightly below 13 per cent.” If the core capital ratio stays “consistently” below 13 per cent it would be “credit negative” for the bank, Roccati said.

The Swiss lender has been battered by scandals and losses and is racing through a restructuring plan under new Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner. Wild market swings and a social media storm are making it increasingly difficult for the bank to stem losses and regain its footing. Moody’s downgraded its rating on Credit Suisse in August and has since kept its negative outlook.

The downgrade reflected how difficult it will be for Credit Suisse to reposition its investment bank amid slowing economic growth and bumpy markets. Last Thursday, S&P Global affirmed its rating and said the outlook remains negative for the bank.

“The current market environment is not supportive of restructuring and is not supportive of Credit Suisse’s current capital market business model,” Roccati said. “Deteriorating market conditions have affected the potential realisation value of businesses they were considering to sell.”

In July, Credit Suisse announced its second strategy review in a year and replaced its chief executive, bringing in restructuring expert Koerner to prune its investment banking arm and cut more than $1 billion in costs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...