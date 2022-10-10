News

Moody’s: Credit Suisse may suffer $3bn loss in 2022

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service, has said it expects losses for Credit Suisse to swell to $3 billion by year-end, potentially bringing its core capital below the key 13 per cent level. Credit Suisse has reported 1.9 billion francs ($1.92 billion) of losses in the first half of the year. In July, the bank said it expected to operate with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of between 13 per cent and 14 per cent for the rest of 2022.

Reuters quoted Alessandro Roccati, senior vice president in the financial institutions group of the rating agency as saying: “We are forecasting further losses in the second half of the year.

We’re looking at $3 billion losses for the full year, which means the CET1 is going to be slightly below 13 per cent.” If the core capital ratio stays “consistently” below 13 per cent it would be “credit negative” for the bank, Roccati said.

The Swiss lender has been battered by scandals and losses and is racing through a restructuring plan under new Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner. Wild market swings and a social media storm are making it increasingly difficult for the bank to stem losses and regain its footing. Moody’s downgraded its rating on Credit Suisse in August and has since kept its negative outlook.

The downgrade reflected how difficult it will be for Credit Suisse to reposition its investment bank amid slowing economic growth and bumpy markets. Last Thursday, S&P Global affirmed its rating and said the outlook remains negative for the bank.

“The current market environment is not supportive of restructuring and is not supportive of Credit Suisse’s current capital market business model,” Roccati said. “Deteriorating market conditions have affected the potential realisation value of businesses they were considering to sell.”

In July, Credit Suisse announced its second strategy review in a year and replaced its chief executive, bringing in restructuring expert Koerner to prune its investment banking arm and cut more than $1 billion in costs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate summons AGoF over unaudited NIS accounts

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Senate Committee on Finance, yesterday summoned the Auditor General of the Federation, Mr. Aghughu Arhotomhenia to appear before it on Tuesday next week, over the apparent refusal of his office to audit the accounts of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) since 2017. Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), gave […]
News

Why Buhari won’t be impeached – Sen. Kalu

Posted on Author Reporter

    Chukwu David, Abuja The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that the apex legislative assembly will not talk about the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that the security situation in the country, which provoked the call from the opposition lawmakers was being addressed. Senators, mainly members of […]
News

#EndSARS protest is about injustice, political imbalance –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Igbo socio-cultural and political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said the nationwide youth protest against police brutality as mirrored by Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) is about injustice and political imbalance in the country. President General of the organisation, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, in a statement, noted that the fact that the protest continued after the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica