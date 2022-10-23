Business

Moody’s downgrades Nigeria’s rating to B3

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing deteriorating government finances, leading credit rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service, has slashed Nigeria’s rating deeper into junk and placed the nation in review for another downgrade.

 

In a statement issued over the weekend, the agency announced that it has downgraded Nigeria’s local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings as well as its foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings to B3 from B2.

Analysts note that B3 is the sixth lowest score and puts Nigeria’s rating on par with Angola’s and Mongolia’s.

The statement partly read: “Moody’s Investors Service has today downgraded Nigeria’s local currency and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings as well as its foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings to B3 from B2 and placed them on review for downgrade. Concurrently, Moody’s downgraded Nigeria’s foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating to (P)B3 from (P)B2, also and placed it on review for downgrade.

“Moody’s has lowered Nigeria’s local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings to B1 and B3 respectively, from Ba3 and B2 respectively. The LC country ceiling at B1 remains two notches above the sovereign issuer rating, incorporating some degree of unpredictability of government actions, political risk and the reliance on a single revenue source.

“The FC country ceiling at B3 remains two notches below the LC country ceiling, reflect  ing significant transfer and convertibility risks given the track record of imposition of capital controls in times of low oil prices or falling oil production.”

The agency said that Nigeria’s oil revenue challenges despite a rise in oil price and the depreciation of the naira due to demand pressure are specific factors that led to the downgrade.

“The steep fall in oil production in 2022 and the extension of the expensive oil subsidy have almost entirely eroded the boost to government revenue and exports that would otherwise have been anticipated from higher oil prices. Policy levers available to manage weaker oil revenue and rising borrowing costs amid monetary tightening in Nigeria and globally are limited.”

“Similarly, on the external front, the capacity of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to protect foreign exchange reserves from external outflows has its limits,” it stated.

Moody’s also explained that: “The initiation of the review for downgrade is prompted by the risk that the ongoing fiscal and external deterioration accelerates, weakening further the government’s capacity to service debt and thereby increasing further its risk of default.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that a rating downgrade from a global credit rating agency, such as Moody’s, has negative implications for Nigeria as the country’s borrowing costs, especially from the international debt markets, will become more expensive.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

