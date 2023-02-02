Business

Moody’s downgrades nine Nigerian banks

Following its downward review of Nigeria’s rating last week, Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the long-term deposit ratings, issuer ratings and the senior unsecured debt ratings of all its rated banks in the country. In a statement, the international credit rating agency said that it lowered the ratings on the nine banks to Caa1 from B3 and changed the outlook on their longterm deposit ratings, issuer ratings and senior unsecured debt ratings, to stable.

The affected lenders are Access Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, United Bank for Africa Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, Union Bank of Nigeria plc, Fidelity Bank plc, FCMB Limited and Sterling Bank Plc. The agency had last Friday cut Nigeria’s credit ratings from B3 to Caa1, seven levels below investment grade. According to Moody’s, obligations rated Caa are judged to be of poor standing and are subject to very high credit risk.

The statement said: “Moody’s downgrade of the long-term ratings of nine Nigerian banks reflects a combination of (a) the weakening operating environment, as captured by Moody’s lowering of its macro profile for Nigeria to ‘very weak’ from ‘very weak+’; and (b) the interlinkages between the sovereign’s weakened creditworthiness (as indicated by the downgrade of the sovereign rating to Caa1 from B3) and the banks’ balance sheets, given the banks’ significant holdings of sovereign debt securities.” It said the revised macro profile for Nigeria reflected its expectation that depressed and uncertain oil production, capital outflows amid flight to quality and the government’s constrained access to external funding would likely continue to weigh on Nigeria’s external position in 2023. “The revised macro profile also captures the risks that foreign currency shortages in the country pose to the liquidity, capitalisation and asset quality of Nigerian banks,” Moody’s said.

 

