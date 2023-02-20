Business

Moody’s: Lenders’ forex loans to CBN threaten banking sector

Citing foreign-currency shortages at local companies in Nigeria, one of the big three global credit rating agencies, Moody’s Investors Service, has said that the country’s lenders’ forex loans to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) could be a source of risk the banking sector.

The warning comes as constrained domestic oil production, higher prices for imports of refined petroleum products, and capital outflows continue to cause acute shortages of foreign currency in Nigeria. In a new report, Moody’s estimates that rated Nigerian commercial banks had lent an aggregate of $10.4 billion in FX to the CBN as of June last year.

 

The agency stated: “Nigerian banks have placed significant foreign currency with the central bank in the form of derivative transactions (including swaps and forwards). “At a time when the central bank is rationing its foreign- currency allocations to the economy, there is a risk that the central bank may decide to temporarily prolong those contracts beyond their original maturity date.

 

“A material delay in repayment could well lead to the banks facing their own foreigncurrency shortages and could constrain their ability to repay their own foreign currency liabilities. “However, despite the central bank’s strong track record of repaying the FX it owes to the banks, at a time of acute FX shortages, there is an increased risk that it would extend the life of some contracts, postponing repayment.”

Moody’s also suggests that most of the bank’s foreign currency deposits held by the CBN are included in the country’s $37 billion reserves. “Nonetheless, we estimate that, as of June 2022, Nigerian financial institutions (including commercial and national development banks) had placed at least $14.2 billion with the central bank through various foreign-currency derivative contracts, including around $10.4 billion placed by rated Nigerian commercial banks.

“We understand that these foreign-currency derivatives instruments are included in the country’s $37 billion foreign- currency reserves as of December 2022,” the agency said.

The credit rating agency said that while expects that a “rapid convergence of official and unofficial foreignexchange rates,” this would not happen anytime soon as the CBN will likely allow the exchange rate to continue to adjust at a gradual pace.

Moody’s also predicted that in the event of a devaluation, Nigerian banks’ benefit from the long net open positions will be outweighed by an increase in risk-weighted assets due to the higher value of the loans denominated in foreign currency, which would weigh on capital ratios by increasing the denominator.

 

In response to the foreigncurrency shortages, Moody’s noted that the CBN has scaled down its foreign-currency allocations to local companies, leading to a material gap between official and unofficial exchange rates in the country.

However, the agency said that viewed as a group, its rated Nigerian banks carry sound levels of liquid resources in foreign currency, adding that as of June 2022, the banks had $18.2 billion in foreign-currency liquid assets, which covered 45 per cent of the bank’s total foreign-currency liabilities of $40.7 billion. This ratio increases to 115 per cent when excluding foreign- currency customer deposits from the total foreigncurrency liabilities.

 

The sound foreign-currency liquidity positions of Nigerian banks help partly moderate the risk from their trade finance exposure and foreigncurrency lending to the CBN, Moody’s stated. It also points out that banks’ foreign-currency deposits have remained stable, and that their correspondent banking lines have remained in place.

The stability of the foreign currency deposits reflects the fact a significant portion of corporate deposits are operational and transactional deposits, along with the fact that retail depositors have limited alternatives to place their foreign currency.

 

