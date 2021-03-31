Business

Moody’s maintains negative outlook on Nigerian banks

·Says asset risk will increase

Tony Chukwunyem

 

Moody’s Investors Service has maintained its negative outlook on Nigeria’s banking system, a view which the rating agency said, reflects expectations of rising asset risk and weakening government support capacity over the next 12 to 18 months.
In a report published Tuesday, analyst at Moody’s and the co-author of the report said: “Nigerian banks’ loan quality will weaken in 2021 as coronavirus support measures implemented by the government and central bank last year, including the loan repayment holiday, are unwound.”
It further stated: “The negative outlook also captures the weakening capacity of the Government of Nigeria to support the country’s banks in case of need, as reflected by the negative outlook on the government’s credit rating; on the other hand, Nigerian banks hold robust capital buffers and foreign-currency shortages will ease.”
According to the agency: “Banks in Africa’s biggest economy face higher asset quality risks as coronavirus support measures are withdrawn amid large single-name and sectoral concentrations and as banks hold a large volume of foreign currency loans. Banks balance sheets are also burdened by large volumes of Stage 2 loans. We estimate that between 40% to 45% of banking loans were restructured in 2020, easing pressure on borrowers following the outbreak of the pandemic.
“Still, the government’s capacity to support banks may weaken, as it has an extremely low revenue base, which has remained below 10% of GDP since 2015. However, the government’s willingness to provide support to large banks in the event of a crisis and to sustain financial stability will remain high.”
Moody’s said it expects economic activity to rebound in Nigeria, with real GDP growth of 2.1% this year and 3.1% in 2022, following a 1.9% contraction in 2020, adding  that the current high oil prices, if sustained, will remain high.
The current high oil prices, if sustained, the agency also said, will further boost economic activity, noting, however,  that the economy will remain sensitive to oil price movements.

