Moody’s: Nigerian banks more equipped for expansion

Nigerian banks expanding into the rest of the continent or diversifying into other financial services will be better insulated from shocks than they were during the global financial crisis, Bloomberg report Moody’s Investors Service as saying yesterday. Lenders including Access Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc are following peers FBN Holdings Plc and Stanbic IBTC Bank to transition to financial holding companies that will protect their local banking assets from other businesses.

Access Bank plans to open a payments unit and increase its African footprint, while GTB is looking to establish subsidiaries in asset management. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) modified rules in 2010 after the global debt crisis and the abuse of client funds brought the industry to verge of collapse.

Commenting on the new drive by Nigerian lenders, a banking analyst at Moody’s, Peter Mushangwe, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that: “Regulation this time will be tighter and regulators will ringfence local depositors and senior creditors.

Our Reporters

