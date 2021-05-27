Business

Moody’s: Nigeria’s credit profile constrained by corruption, weak institutions

Posted on

Nigeria’s credit profile (issuer rating B2) is constrained by high levels of corruption, very low Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita; “caa3” institutions and governance strength, with very weak institutional capacity and very poor policy effectiveness, Moody’s Investors Service has said. In a statement announcing the completion of a periodic review of ratings of Nigeria released yesterday, the ratings agency, however, said the review did not involve a rating committee and was not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future.

Our Reporters

