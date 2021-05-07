Business

Moody’s places First Bank’s ratings on review for downgrade

Citing the recent dissolution and reconstitution of First Bank’s board by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Moody’s Investors Service has placed all long-term ratings and assessments of First Bank of Nigeria Limited (First Bank) on review for downgrade, the agency announced yesterday. In a statement, the agency said the review will focus primarily on an assessment of evolving governance considerations at First Bank, specifically corporate governance developments. It stated: “The review for possible downgrade reflects the rating agency’s view that the removal of all non-executive directors of the bank’s board by the regulator demonstrates corporate governance shortcomings and weaknesses in board oversight.

