Moody’s places First Bank’s ratings on review for downgrade

Citing the recent dissolution and reconstitution of First Bank’s board by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Moody’s Investors Service has placed all long-term ratings and assessments of First Bank of Nigeria Limited (First Bank) on review for downgrade, the agency announced yesterday. In a statement, the agency said the review will focus primarily on an assessment of evolving governance considerations at First Bank, specifically corporate governance developments. It stated: “The review for possible downgrade reflects the rating agency’s view that the removal of all non-executive directors of the bank’s board by the regulator demonstrates corporate governance shortcomings and weaknesses in board oversight.
Related Articles
Enforcing Nigeria’s data protection regulation
The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) came into force last year as the only instrument to protect Nigerian data. However, over 15 months into its implementation, stakeholders are worried that awareness about the regulation is still very low. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Nigeria, through the efforts of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), took a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NetPlusDotCom launches Android based PoS devices in Nigeria
NetPlusDotCom, leading technology and digital payment company, has launched NetPOS devices, Android-based Point-Of-Sale Systems enabled to process multiple types of payments securely on the go. The devices, which are already certified by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), come in two variants- the NetPOS Mini and NetPOS Pro devices. Both devices come preinstalled with the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Encomiums as Sonny Aragba- Akpore bows out of NCC
It was encomiums galore recently as management and staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) bid the commission’s Head of Media Management and Public Relations, Sonny Aragba-Akpore, farewell following his retirement. Aragba-Akpore, a former Information, and Communications Technology/News editor at the Guardian Newspaper, joined the service of the commission in 2014. Speaking at the valedictory […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)