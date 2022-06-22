Business

Moody’s to shut Moscow office at end of month

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Credit rating agency, Moody’s will formally shut its office in Russia’s capital Moscow at the end of the month, with staff either being cut or relocated elsewhere, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources. Western sanctions mean the main U.S and European-based rating agencies Moody’s, S&P Global and Fitch have all suspended their operations in Russia and withdrawn their ratings on both the country’s sovereign debt and companies. Two sources with knowledge of Moody’s plans said it was now set to close its Moscow office on June 30, meaning it will no longer have presence in the country once tipped to be a lucrative growth market for ratings firms. A spokesperson for Moody’s declined to comment on the office closing, but said the firm would “continue to provide research and commentary on the wider credit and economic impact caused by the invasion of Ukraine”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Fraud: AfDB imposes 35-month ban on Chinese firm

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB), yesterday, announced a 35-month debarment on Weihai Construction Group, a firm registered in China, for engaging in fraudulent practices in Kenya. In a press release posted on its website, AfDB said the ban, which took effect from November19, 2021, follows the conclusion of a negotiated settlement agreement with Weihai Construction, […]
Business

LCCI seeks support for private sector to check unemployment

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) disclosed it had become imperative for fiscal and monetary policy makers to intensify improved priority support for the private sector by promoting policies that facilitate business continuity and expansion in order to curb the rising unemployment rate in the country. LCCI, in its latest publication titled: ‘Strategies […]
Business

Banking: Malware threats surge as mobile apps increase –Nokia

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Banking malware threats are sharply increasing as cybercriminals target the rising popularity of mobile banking on smartphones, with plots aimed at stealing personal banking credentials and credit card information, says a report. The Nokia 2021 Threat Intelligence Report, based on data aggregated from network traffic monitored on over 200 million devices globally where Nokia’s NetGuard […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica