Moody’s: Utilities, hospitals face high hacking risks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Around $22 trillion of global debt rated by Moody’s has a “high” or “very high” exposure to the risk of cyber attack, the ratings agency said in a report on Thursday, stating that hospitals and infrastructure including electricity, gas and water utilities, are at the greatest risk. Out of $80 trillion worth of debt across 71 sectors that the rating agency monitors, more than a quarter – or 28 per cent – featured in these two highest-risk brackets. This was $1 trillion more than in 2019, Moody’s said. The scores took into account the risk of exposure to hacks and mitigation measures taken. “We view not-for-profit hospitals as being highly attractive, data-rich targets with average mitigation measures in place to reduce the impact of a potential cyber event,” the report said.

 

