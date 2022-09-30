Moody’s: Utilities, hospitals face high hacking risks

Around $22 trillion of global debt rated by Moody’s has a “high” or “very high” exposure to the risk of cyber attack, the ratings agency said in a report on Thursday, stating that hospitals and infrastructure including electricity, gas and water utilities, are at the greatest risk. Out of $80 trillion worth of debt across 71 sectors that the rating agency monitors, more than a quarter – or 28 per cent – featured in these two highest-risk brackets. This was $1 trillion more than in 2019, Moody’s said. The scores took into account the risk of exposure to hacks and mitigation measures taken. “We view not-for-profit hospitals as being highly attractive, data-rich targets with average mitigation measures in place to reduce the impact of a potential cyber event,” the report said.
Related Articles
U.S implores Nigerian agribusinesses to attend Gulfood Show
As part of efforts to support the food industry and agribusiness value chain in Nigeria, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria is highlighting two opportunities for Nigerian agribusiness to attend Gulfood Show 2022 from February 13-17 and Agribusiness Trade Mission in Dubai from February 16-21, hosted by the U.S. Department of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kia unveils new Niro SUV as EV race heats up
Kia has unveiled the new Niro compact SUV with full-electric and hybrid powertrains as the automaker and its affiliate Hyundai seek to catch up in the EV market. The new Niro, an upgraded version of the model first released in 2016, will be available as a hybrid in the first quarter of 2022 and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fertiliser initiative: Evaluating gains, prospects, challenges
Four years down the line, the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) is making fertiliser available to Nigerian farmers at affordable prices in and out of farming season. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Nigeria must eat what it produces and agriculture is the way out. This is President Muhammadu Buhari’s catch phrase. The slogan is more relevant to agriculture. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)