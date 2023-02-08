Moral aesthetics in Laniran’s Life, Deceit And Death

Literature is seen by many as a mirror of life because of its capacity to provide humans with the opportunity to be able to evaluate their societies through the creative representations of the writer. In other words, literature is a reflection of society and its people’s ways of life. For others, literature provides an objective retrospection on life, and directions on how to attain an egalitarian society.

To writers like Titilope Adefunke Laniran, however, literature is a tool for moral advocacy and the redemption of society. Thus, Laniran’s literary forte is the conscientisation of her readers on the need to live purposeful lives, a life of honour governed by spirituality and morality rooted in the knowledge of God. While her writings cannot be regarded as purely Christian literature because of their secular undertones, they are intended to inspire people to strengthen their resolve to live morally acceptable lives.

This desire for a functional society of decent human beings is the hallmark of Laniran’s writings; whether it is poetry or fiction and nonfiction, Laniran is concerned about people living decent lives in a decent society. This assertion is buttressed by Laniran’s short story collection, Life, Deceit and Death, which was published in 2021 by OAK Initiative, Ogun State.

The collection is made up of three long stories further divided into parts, for example, the opening story, “The World I live In” is divided into six parts with a prologue and epilogue. Although the stories suffer significant editorial and structural flaws, they contain themes that are relevant even though the themes may also be regarded as redundant or prosaic.

The opening story “The World I Live In” tells the tragic story of Fumbi, a young girl struggling with the reality of her mother’s promiscuous lifestyle which she finds sinful and shameful. While she is ashamed of her mother’s chosen career path of prostitution, she recognises that she is her mother, and no matter how hateful she feels about her way of life, she cannot deny her.

While there is supposedly a good reason for Ronke, Fumbi’s mother’s lifestyle, the crux of the story is not so much about her lifestyle but about social issues that contribute to young girls’ adoption of unhealthy lifestyles. For example, Ronke, who was the child of wealthy parents found herself in the streets when her parents died and she couldn’t endure the suffering from relatives who treated her like a slave. Unfortunately, her parents while alive could not give her the needed attention and even protection as her mother was more fascinated by living a glamorous life than being a mother, and her father was overwhelmed with politics and business before the accident that took their lives. They left behind a confused teenager with no direction in life. Ronke’s life took an ugly turn when she left an uncle’s house in the street of hustle in a bid to escape hardship and dehumanisation. Consequently, by this portrayal, it is deducible that parental negligence or absence in a child’s life can have negative consequences in their later lives especially when their parents are no more.

Perhaps, if her parents had trained her with life skills and provided her with the right moral upbringing she probably wouldn’t have ended up in the streets after their death. Another social issue reflected in the story is teenage pregnancy, while she was in the street prostituting, Ronke became pregnant and eventually gave birth to Fumbi, whom she raised while working as a prostitute. The narrator highlights a history of trauma evident in Ronke’s broken life as a major contribution that shaped her adult life and which her daughter inherits but is trying to fight.

For example, this is what her daughter says about her history of abuse in her conversation with the therapist, I love my mum so much. She would go to any length to give me comfort. The nature of my mother’s job exposed me to sexual abuse. I remember watching porn with one of her clients. At first, he seemed nice, but I realised he wanted to sleep with me too. A bit confused, I fled from the room when I noticed he was coming on to me. I knew things I wasn’t supposed to know at a young age.

Soon, I became numb to the sexual advances I got from men, who later introduced me to drugs. What is instructive about the narration is the willingness of Fumbi, Ronke’s daughter to follow a new path different from her mother regardless of what she has been through. However, what is even far more telling is the fact that Fumbi assumes the role of the moralizer chiding her mother over her shameful life.

In conventional situations, it is the role of the mother, the adult to guide and chastise their children to follow the right part of life but the reverse is the case in the story when we see that it is the daughter that is now performing the role of the adult. In expressing her disappointment with her mother, Funmbi blasts her, “If you won’t allow me to speak, leave me alone! Could you leave me alone? You are an excuse for a mother. How hard it is to think that I came through you! Leave me alone!” By highlighting the tragic life of Funmbi, the narrator aids a better appreciation of her realities and pains.

The narrator submits, Funmbi was born into a crisis. This was all she ever understood and lived for. The many things that had transpired in the past years led to her being confused and clueless about what life was outside her tragic-laden upbringing. Later on, her mother beckoned her to eat something. She turned down the offer without mincing words. Despite the crisis that Funmbi was born into, she was determined to change her story and toll a new path of honour, but to achieve this she needs help hence she sees a therapist to whom she tells all her troubles and strives to find healing. Laniran seems to be suggesting that healing is possible in any situation if one is determined to find peace. The desire to break away from what appears to be the cursed life of her mother is an indication of hope for redemption for the future generation of the family. And in the two other stories in the collection, The Power of Deception and The Colour of Death the author explores social issues within the purview of power, deceit, death, and activism. The thread of social consciousness runs through the collection in manifold and cannot be exhausted in a single review like this one. While Laniran is an ambitious writer, there is an extreme need for proper pruning of her writings, but nevertheless, it is a collection with topical messages for the reader. Liam is a poet, literary critic, and author of two poetry collections. His essays and reviews have been published on several local and international platforms.

