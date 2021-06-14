More aircraft enroute Uyo for Ibom Air- Gov Emmanuel

…As AKSG receives 2 new A220-300 series Airbuses

The last has not been heard of the giant strides of Ibom Air, a brain child of the Akwa Ibom State Government as ten new aircraft will be added to the fleet before 2023 to boost the vision of making Ibom Air, the most vibrant airline in the sub-region.

Governor Udom Emmanuel stated this on Sunday at the Victor Attah International Airport, when he received two new A220-300 series Airbuses added to the fleet of Ibom Airline. The addition brings the total plane on the fleet to seven. He described the event as a major milestone in Aviation development in the state, stating that “God will help us so we can take over the entire airspace in this region.

In his words, “I want to first of all express my appreciation to God Almighty,David in the Bible said, if it had not been the Lord who is on our side certainly it would not have been possible. We have been favoured by God, we have been counseled by the Holy Spirit, we have been strengthen by the Holy Spirit”.

“Today marks a major milestone in the history of aviation development not only for Akwa Ibom State but in this country. Never in the history of this nation has a state establish and own a successful airline, but this is marking a milestone in that history”

He thanked the Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Captain Mfon Udom for supporting his vision of aviation development in the state, reasoning that having experienced the present state of insecurity and economic instability in the country, it could be seen that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has what it takes to return Nigeria to the glorious days of economic boom.

Speaking at the event, the Special Guest of Honour, and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, while unveiling the two new Airbus 220-300 series, congratulated Governor Emmanuel for exceptional performances in the development of the State, especially the aviation industry, adding that all PDP States are setting the pace of development in the entire nation.

“I congratulate you my brother for all the things you have been doing in all facets of life to the people of Akwa Ibom State, in infrastructure you are there, in education you are there, in healthcare you are there, in agriculture you are there, in empowerment you are there, in human capital development you are there”.

Tambuwal who is the Chairman of PDP Governors’ forum, announced that all PDP States Governors are in Akwa Ibom State to deliberate over the state of affairs of the nation.

The Governor of Adamawa, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri, in a goodwill message described the event as unprecedented in history of aviation noting that the aircraft will unlock the economy of the state and the country at large.

In his presentation, the Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Captain Mfon Udom, described the A220-300 series aircrafts as the newest and most advanced passenger aircrafts in the world, noting that the aircraft has 140 wide seats.

He thanked the Minister of Aviation and Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for their support in the realisation of the vision.

