News

More APGA members defect to APC in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Since the defection of the leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, , Dr Alex Otti, in 2015 to the All Progressive Congress, APC, a couple of months ago, a gale of defection has swept APGA for APC.

All the APGA members in Umuahia North LGA Abia State on Wednesday defected to All Progressive Congress APC. Speaking in a ceremony at the old APGA secretariat, School Road Umuahia, the APC Chairman of Umuahia North LGA Mr Nwachukwu Chika, assured the defected APGA members that they were being received with an open hand stressing that they have been integrated into the party as one body. He added that the resulting synergy would redeem Abia State from the ‘missrule’ of the PDP.

He stressed that the coming of the new members would not affect the position of the old members but assured that hard work for the party would be rewarded. Chika also explained that the mission of APC in the state was “to remove the government in power that has failed the people and the coming in of APGA will make the party stronger and formidable.”

In his remarks, defected former Chairman of APGA in Umuahia North LGA, Hon Leonard Ogbonna, noted that all the members of APGA in Umuahia North decided to join the mainstream party which is the APC. He observed that for the four years they were in APGA they had nothing to show for it hence the decision to join forces with the APC to redeem Abia State come 2023.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

MTN Y’ello Star to produce new music talents

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The reality TV show, MTN Y’ello Star, is set to make a difference in the music industry as it seeks to produce more stars. The MTN Y’ello Star project aims to nurture talents and establish wellrounded individuals who will take the world by storm  and debunk the theories of TV talent competition not producing stars. […]
News

Ogun: Cult members planning terror on Tuesday – Police

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Police in Ogun State have warned against plans by any cult group to unleash violence across the state.   The state police command said the warning followed intelligence reports at its disposal indicating that members of a notorious cult group planned to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday.   The state Police Public Relations Officer […]
News

FG gives marching order to NBET board, warns against payment defaults

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

T he Federal Government yesterday charged the newly inaugurated board members of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) to reposition the power agency into defensive wall against potential payment defaults in which both generation and distribution companies are able to enter into power purchase agreements on bilateral basis.     Minister of Finance, Budget […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: