More APGA members defect to APC in Abia

Since the defection of the leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, , Dr Alex Otti, in 2015 to the All Progressive Congress, APC, a couple of months ago, a gale of defection has swept APGA for APC.

All the APGA members in Umuahia North LGA Abia State on Wednesday defected to All Progressive Congress APC. Speaking in a ceremony at the old APGA secretariat, School Road Umuahia, the APC Chairman of Umuahia North LGA Mr Nwachukwu Chika, assured the defected APGA members that they were being received with an open hand stressing that they have been integrated into the party as one body. He added that the resulting synergy would redeem Abia State from the ‘missrule’ of the PDP.

He stressed that the coming of the new members would not affect the position of the old members but assured that hard work for the party would be rewarded. Chika also explained that the mission of APC in the state was “to remove the government in power that has failed the people and the coming in of APGA will make the party stronger and formidable.”

In his remarks, defected former Chairman of APGA in Umuahia North LGA, Hon Leonard Ogbonna, noted that all the members of APGA in Umuahia North decided to join the mainstream party which is the APC. He observed that for the four years they were in APGA they had nothing to show for it hence the decision to join forces with the APC to redeem Abia State come 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...