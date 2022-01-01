More borrowings’ll lead to debt distress, OPS cautions govt

The members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have expressed high hope on the turning around of the Nigeria’s fragile economy for the better this year despite the macroeconomic challenges facing the ailing economy at all fronts.

The OPS, the leading voices of the Nigerian business community, private sector operators and Chambers of Commerce, comprising Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), National Association of Small Industries (NASI), Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), and others.

It stated that government addressing the numerous macroeconomic challenges in the economy via a viable fiscal and monetary policies will act as a buffers in not only turning around the country’s economy but, could lead to inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with the GDP benefitting immensely.

In addition, making Nigeria’s economy still remains the hub of trade destination in the continent.

Speaking in an different interviews with Saturday Telegraph on the private sector and business community operators’ agendas an expectations from the Federal Government in 2022, the economic experts stressed that the number one top priority in the New Year is for the government to restore peace by tackling the country’s security challenges in order to foster growth and development amidst the setbacks the worsening security challenges have caused the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

While talking on Nigeria’s headline inflation rate and GDP for 2022, renowned economist, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) and immediate past director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated that tackling the country’s inflation rate by government via the fiscal and monetary policies will be apt for the country’s economy in driving it forward this year (2022) albeit that inflationary pressure remains a major cause for worry both for businesses and the households as it remains elevated.

