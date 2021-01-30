News Top Stories

More Chibok schoolgirls escape from B’ Haram

Seven years after being kidnapped, some schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram at the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, have reportedly escaped from their captors. Halima Ali Maiyanga, one of more than 100 young women still missing, was said to have called her father on Thursday, to inform him that she and others had managed to flee from the Boko Haram terrorists. According to report by the Cable News Network (CNN), it was Ali Maiyanga, father of the missing young woman, who received a phone call indicating that his daughter and others had escaped from the custody of the terrorists. “She asked me: Is this my daddy? Is this my daddy, and she started crying.

The crying was [so] much and I couldn’t hear her very well. “I was crying too. I never expected to hear from her again. The whole family is so happy. Our house is full of people who are rejoicing with us,” Maiyanga said.

Maiyanga said he didn’t get a chance to speak to his daughter properly, as she was emotional and the call was short. But said she and others are safe and being looked after by the Nigerian Army. He added that she was calling from a phone line belonging to a security official. It is not yet clear how many of the remaining missing girls have managed to escape. The Nigeria Army was yet to comment on the development as at the time of filing this report. Halima is the step sister of Maryam Maiyanga, who was rescued by troops with a baby from a Boko Haram commander in 2016, according to Somiari Fubara, who was the therapist hired to look after the newlyfreed Chibok girls in 2017.

“They are very close. She cried often about her sister,” Fubara recalled of her time with them at the American University of Nigeria in Yola, Adamawa State. In 2014, Boko Haram terrorists invaded the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, and kidnapped 276 girls from their dormitory.

