More confusions trail Osimhen’s Napoli move

•Italians outfit insist on fresh negotiation

•Deal almost done, Lille chief insists

There have been a new twist to the controversy surrounding the mooted move of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to Napoli as the Italian giants insist the negotiation will start all over again after the Lille attacker switched agent. The Nigerian looked set to be announced as a Neapolitan on Thursday, but a change of representative has cast doubt over whether a deal will be reached. Osimhen reportedly fired the agent who started the negotiation after he (agent) focused more on his cut above the interest of his player.

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Guintoli claimed the player’s change of agent has led to talks starting from scratch, while other teams remain in the frame to sign the highly rated attacker. “Osimhen is a very good player, but there are lots of other teams who want him and we’re working on other fronts too,” Guintoli told DAZN.

“He changed his agent, so now we have to start all over again. It’s a complex and difficult set of negotiations.” Further pushed as to whether club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis would confirm the transfer soon, Guintoli merely replied: “I don’t know.” Meanwhile, Lille director Marc Ingla told a press conference on Thursday that the negotiation had freached the final stage in complete contrast to the position espoused by Napoli chief. “We are in the final stage of discussions, the player has made his choice.

t is a regret to see him leave but we must be aware of the strength of the market. “We do not hide our economic model. We must not only consider the amount of the transfer fee but also the salary that is being offered to the player. With that in mind, we are not a ‘final destination’ club. With us, players thrive, we use their talent, but we also help build their careers. “This is our process. It is the life of a club and the transfer m a rke t . For him and his family, this can be an exceptional opportunity.”

