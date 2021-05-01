More controversies as minister dissolves all sports federations’ boards

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports on Friday announced the dissolution of all sports federations’ boards in preparation for the elections of new board members. In a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Federation, Elite Athletes in the ministry, Dr. Simon Ebhojaiye, caretaker committees were also announced to steer the affairs of the federations ahead of the new elections and the Tokyo Olympic Games. The ministry stated in the press statement that the dissolution followed the expiration of the National Olympic Sports Federations’ tenure.

“Within the last four years, a few of the National Sports Federations Boards performed remarkably well, having run a full Olympic cycle, the Boards of the NSFs inaugurated on 21 June 2017 are hereby dissolved to pave way for fresh elections,” the statement added.

“In order to ensure continuity in the administration of the Federations, Caretaker Committees are hereby put in place to manage the affairs of the Federations until elections are conducted and the new boards inaugurated.” He noted that the committees will work tirelessly to enhance Team Nigeria’s participation at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Japanese capital.

“The Ministry in partnership with the NOC will release in due course, the timetable for the elections into National Sports Federation Boards,” he explained. Ebhojaiye urged Nigerians with interest in sports to continue their contributions to the development of sports in the country by joining various national sports federations.

Curiously, the dissolution of the board came few days after the crisis between the ministry and the Ibrahim Gusau-led faction of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria prevented the country from participating in the 2021 World Athletics relays scheduled for May 1st and 2nd in Poland. The ministry had masterminded the removal of Gusau as the president of the AFN and was replaced by his erstwhile deputy Olumide George. Gusau had approached the court to reclaim his position after the World Athletics recognsed his faction as the authentic body to deal with. However, with the dissolution of the board and appointment of George as the Caretake Com- m i t t e e chairman of t h e AFN, Gusau’s fate seemed to have b e e n sealed.

The ministry returned virtually all the presidents of various federations as chairmen of the caretaker committees and they are Aquatic Federation of Nigeria Babatunde Fatai Williams; Francis Orbih Badminton Federation of Nigeria; Eng. Musa Kida, Basketball Federation of Nigeria; Rtd General Joseph Ayeni, Nigeria Boxing Federation; DIG Sani Sani Mohammed, Nigeria Chess Federation; Professor Yahaya Ukwanya, Nigeria Cricket Federation; G Masari, Cycling Federation of Nigeria; Abubakar Gaya, Darts Federation of Nigeria; Alhaji U Nahuche, Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation; Abubakar Dangaladima, Fives Federation of Nigeria; Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Nigeria Golf Federation; Prince Kelvin Erhurnwunse, Gymnastic Federation of Nigeria. Others are Samuel Ochecho, Handball Federation of Nigeria; Senator Andul Ningi, Nigeria Hockey Federation; Brig Gen. Z L Abubakar, Nigeria Judo Federation; Sila Agara, Karate Federation of Nigeria; Yakubu Abubakar Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria; Arc. Adewunmi Adekunle Nigeria Wushu Kungfu Federation; Rtd Rear Admiral Porbeni Festus, Nigeria Rowing, Canoeing and Yachting Federation; Comrade Iyorchia Grace, Nigeria Rugby Federation; Suleman Gora Nigeria Scrabble Federation; Maj. General Johnny Hamakim, Nigeria Shooting Federation; Oyerinde Adeboye, Nigeria Squash Federation; Chief Tikon Ishayaku, Nigeria Table Tennis Federation; Mrs. Margaret Binga, Nigeria Taekwondo Federation; Akindoju Olaoye Nigeria Tennis Federation, Usman Musa Traditional Sports Federation of Nigeria; Musa Nimrod, Nigeria Volleyball Federation; Tonobok Okowa, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation; Dr. Daniel Igali, Nigeria Wrestling Federation.

