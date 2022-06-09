More controversy hits Owo church attack casualties

…Akeredolu says 40 killed, 61 hospitalised

…church insists 38 murdered, presents casualty list to Olowo

The casualty figure of Sunday’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, by terrorists has continued to be dogged by controversy. While the church put the casualty figure at 38, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said 22 people were murdered. However, Akeredolu clarified yesterday that 40 people were killed and 61 hospitalised.

Reports said the governor gave the update when South-West Catholic Bishops led by Most Rev. Leke Abegunrin visited him. But the Catholic Diocese of Ondo y insists 38 worshippers were killed. The Bishop of the Diocese Jude Arogundade, who led Catholic Bishops from the Ecclesiastical Provinces in the South- West to the palace of the Olowo of Owo Oba Ajibade Ogunoye yesterday, presented the list of the deceased to the traditional ruler, appealed to him to give the church a piece of land to bury the victims. Oba Ogunoye said he would consult with his chiefs before taking action.

The cleric said: “What happened is bad. It is only in war situations that such things happen.” Meanwhile, Owo women yesterday protested against killings. The protesters led by the Iyaloja of Owo, Chief Funmilayo Iwaloye, marched through the major streets of Owo demanding the arrest of the gunmen as well as for the government to boost security. During the protest, the women visited the seven traditional sites in the town where they performed rituals. T hey also went to the seven traditional locations, performing rituals and cursing the perpetrators.

The women also paid a visit to the church where the worshippers were mur-dered to express their condolences to the priest and the laity, emphasizing that the criminals would not go unpunished for defiling God’s home. Oba Ogunoye urged his subjects not to vent their fury at innocent people while reassuring them that efforts were being made to apprehend the offenders.

