More COVID-19 deaths recorded among critically ill patients in Africa

A new study has shown that hospital patients in Africa who are critically ill with COVID-19 are far more likely to die than in other parts of the world. According to the results of the study published in ‘The Lancet Medical Journal,’ nearly half who needed intensive care died whereas the global average was less than a third.

“Mortality is way higher in Africa than any other region because of limited resources,” according to one of the leaders of the research, Prof Bruce Biccard from the University of Cape Town in South Africa. “In fact, only one of two patients who are referred to critical care actually gets into critical care. And once they’re there, therapies we can provide are way less than they should be,” reported the ‘bbc’.

Some reasons highlighted for this development include lack of specialised staff and equipment such as blood oxygen monitors. The researchers hope their work will help inform the way severely ill patients are managed where resources are limited. Researchers looked at more than 3,000 patients in 64 hospitals across 10 African countries to get the results Despite the high mortality rates of COVID-19 patients who have ended up in hospital in Africa, the continent in general has recorded some of the lowest numbers of deaths from the virus. Africa, which has 17 per cent of the world’s population, accounts for four per cent of registered COVID-19 deaths.

The researchers also said that in some cases the resources that were available were underused. “It is shocking to see that 68 per cent of hospitals had access to dialysis but only 10 per cent of the patients received it, as well as to see that proning [turning a patient on their front] was not optimised,” Dr. Bruce Kirenga and Dr. Pauline Byakika- Kibwika from Uganda’s Makerere University said. Proning which has t has the benefit of better ventilation of the dorsal lung regions threatened by alveolar collapse; improvement in ventilation/perfusion matching; and. potentially an improvement in mortality, is the process of turning a patient with precise, safe motions from their back onto their abdomen (stomach) so the individual is lying face down. The researchers highlighted the lack of skilled staff to use available equipment as well as poor maintenance.

