More developments to herald energy, power sectors

Stakeholders in the energy industry in Nigeria have called for the implementation of some policies, which they hope will advance the sector. The stakeholders include the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

They advocated the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act. President Muhammadu Buhari had on August 16, 2021, signed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), 2021 into law, following its passage by the National Assembly in July 2021, after two decades of unsuccessful attempts. The Act contained landmark reforms and measures that have been regarded as stimulants to the development of the sector.

MOMAN The Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong, cautioned against the continued payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol or fuel. He noted that it was economically unwise to keep living above one’s means. He said that the full deregulation of the downstream sector is one of the reforms that need to be implemented. He noted that the Federal Government had spent a whopping amount of money on subsidies.

He also said that he was hopeful that when Dangote Refinery and some modular refineries commence operation, there will be a great improvement in the sector. He called on Nigerians to be positive and play their part for nation building, growth and development. Isong said: “It is clear that reforms introduced into the sector need to be implemented. Those reforms have been identified by the PIA.

The sooner we get to implementing the PIA, the sooner we will get ourselves on the path of greatness both in the industry and in the country. “We know this, we just have to have the courage as a country to begin to do what we all do in our homes even as children. You do not spend more than you have, You do not buy something that you can not pay for.

So what we put into place those reforms which we have already identified, we will develop, our country is going to get better and things will work. “There are many reforms. The reforms that will bring investment, the aspect in the sector, we know that the petroleum depots of NNPC are not working, we know that the pipeline systems are not working, we know that the refineries are not working, even in the private sector, many assets are not in the level they should be.

“While all of these are in that state, the businesses were not generating enough returns for maintenance. So, price deregulation is the reform that we are waiting for; the Dangote refinery and all modular refineries, are all productions we hope to come on stream. This will change the landscape. It will not be eldorado but at least the beginning of our going in the right direction. “We must be positive about the future and for we must play our roles.”

IPMAN National Operations Controller, IPMAN, Mr Mike Osatuyi, said he was hopeful that scarcity of petrol would be a thing of the past. He said IPMAN has been placed under the NNPCL Retail, adding that such will make them lift PMS at a government regulated price, thereby making the product accessible and affordable to Nigerians. He claimed that IPMAN members have 80 per cent of the distribution network. He also called on the FG to ensure the full deregulation of the downstream sector.

Osatuyi said: “We expect that it will not be negotiable that we are going to witness the full deregulation of PMS in 2023. “Principally, all three major aspirants: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Ahmed Tinubu, have promised that they will deregulate the industry. Even Buhari said that by the middle of the year, they will deregulate the downstream sector. That will be a paradigm shift in the oil industry in the country.

“In 2023, Dangote refinery will come on stream. So that will also be a history in the oil industry in Nigeria because we are going to be the net exporter of petroleum products and we give kudos to the private sector for that initiative. “We hope that scarcity will be history. But we do not know how the govenrment will do it, Dangote will start producing before full deregulation.

When we get to the bridge, we will cross it. But it will be a very big history in the Nigerian downstream sector. “Now that they have been put IPMAN under energy retail, the white man there wants to work with us and there is going to be a very big shift in the distribution sector.

Before, we were in Egypt, but the Whiteman has come, and things will change. He has accepted to work with us, to give us at official price and Nw Year, we are going to witness a new regime in the distribution of products in Nigeria. “IPMAN, which controls 80 per cent of the distribution network, will not be receiving products directly from NNPC.

We are now under NNPC Retail. They said that while they have moved DAPPMAN and MOMAN to NNPC trading.” Electricity Another area a stakeholder called for urgent intervention and improvement is the power sector. A power sector analyst, Kunle Fajuyi, said it was sad that many Nigerian electricity consumers are still unmetered in spite of the government’s investments and policies towards providing meters to electricity users in the country.

He stated that on April 3, 2018, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) introduced the MAP regulation to new investors to fast-track the rollout of meters through the engagement of third-party investors, and that in June 2022 the NERC said it will begin the second phase of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) in August 2022, yet many electricity consumers in Nigeria still do not have meters.

He called on the FG to prevail on NERC to ensure that many electricity consumers are metered and avoid the continuation of exploiting them through estimated billing. He said Nigeria was in 2022 plunged into darkness eight times as a result of national grid collapses. He recalled that the national grid collapsed in September 26 and twice on July 20.

It also collapsed on June 12 and twice each in March and April. He, therefore, called on the Transmission Company of Nigeria to ensure that the nation did not witness frequent power disruption and the attendant socio-economic losses as a result of collapses of the national grid.

