More doctors will abandon Nigeria soon –Edo NMA chair

Dr. Harrison Omokhua is the newly elected branch chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Edo State. He spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on a number of issues. Excerpts:

You have just assumed the leadership of NMA, how do you intend to improve the association?

Let me first thank all members of Edo NMA for ensuring that we had a hitch-free election. The election that brought me into this sensitive position as chairman was peaceful, free and fair, which is a huge credit to all the members of Edo NMA. Moving forward, Edo NMA is a branch to be reckoned with, and this position is very sensitive. In my own capacity, I want to maintain it so that Edo NMA will continue to earn high respect at the national level of the association. One major thing I want to pursue is good welfare packages for our members. I will be totally committed to ensuring that members of this noble association gets whatever is due to them both from the state and federal. We have members working for state hospitals, federal and also private hospitals. So the welfare of our members is a key priority to me as the new NMA chairman for these two years. I will work assiduously to ensure that members enjoy good welfare at different levels.

What informed your decision to contest, where you have old doctors with grey hair?

If you follow my antecedent, you will discover that I have been in the game for a long time, I also held 10 previous positions before now, and also served this association in various capacities in the past. One thing is certain about my aspiration and that is to give quality service to the Edo State people and government. I’m prepared to see Edo State medical doctors begin to experience something new, something they have never seen before. So the drive to contest is for me to change the narrative and do something new, something that Edo State doctors would be proud of for two years, to bring the desired welfare packages to my people. So I felt I was better placed at this material time, with due respect to other persons.

Is true that the election was monetised? Did you buy votes?

Yes, I agree with you that every election is important, but let me say this to you clearly; Edo State NMA election was not tied to money. We don’t even think that we would get to that extent where money would play a factor. As of today, apart from the fact that you need to be around the state in the course of campaign, because you need to meet all the doctors, there is no money inducement. It was an election based on issues, ability, capabilities, competency, and confidence of the person. And I think from the results, it was clear that we got the peoples’ mandate. So the issue of money did not play any major role. As a matter of fact, in medical politics, the moment they suspect that you are trying to induce members with money, you will lose that election, I can assure you.

How would you rate the performances of past chairmen of the association?

Let me say that, for everyone or leaders, who have occupied this position in the past, people have different aspirations, different views, different ambitions and different drivers. The truth of the matter is that, whatever is your driving force, it should be towards ensuring that members benefit and ensure that you change what you have met to something better. So to my predecessors, they have done their best within the limit of their powers. But it is difficult for you to satisfy everyone, or for every person to accept you. But I want to say that they did their best and Edo medical practitioners were happy with their achievements. So, everyone who is actually called to serve will want to surpass the records of his predecessor. That is what I plan to do. I am just few weeks in office, we have started, and we would hit the ground running. There are things we already started doing that are attracting commendation from members. We have a mission and we are very committed to ensuring that Edo State NMA is ranked one of the best in the country.

Why are medical doctors abandoning their hippocratic oath?

Let me say this, our hippocratic oath that we take when we are graduating is very important and critical to our profession. Every doctor still holds the oath dearly, but it is unfortunate that members of the public tend to misunderstand what is happening when it comes to doctors’ issues. They have forgotten that the doctor is a human being that needs the basic things of life. Sometimes, it is easy for members of the public to blackmail doctors, saying, ‘they took an oath to save lives, but today they no longer keep to it’. For crying out loud, we are human beings that have families; we need shelter, clothing, and feeding and we also pay our own bills. For goodness sake, if I am not happy, I don’t feed well, I don’t dress well and I don’t have a roof over my head, how do I save lives. Yes, the oath is there, which we continue to respect, but we need to be alive to be able to work.

Doctors are moving out of the country in droves, in search of greener pastures. How can this be arrested?

Of course, the government should be blamed for our woes. It has happened before, when the best of Nigerian medical doctors moved to Saudi Arabia. But somewhere along the line, the Federal Government then was able to put certain things in place that made many of them returned home. But I’m sorry to say, the present day government has not provided any enabling environment for us to work. So our colleagues that have travelled to America, Europe and Asia have every reason to do so, and nobody can stop them. Many more will still go. But for some of us who remain here, it doesn’t mean that we are not feeling the pains others have felt, we are only here because we want to contribute our quota. It does not in any way mean that the government has done anything good to make us remain here. But let me say this, in another five to 10 years, it is going to be worse than this. Is very painful the way governments treat medical doctors. To train doctors abroad is very expensive, so foreign countries have found a soil to poke our doctors. If you ask me today if I am going to stop my colleagues from travelling abroad, my answer is no, because the government has not in any way demonstrated the readiness to make medical practitioners happy. The blame should go to the Federal Government. They know what to do. At our national level, we have on several occasions provided papers, documents, workshops and a blueprint on how to move the medical profession forward, but they paid deaf ears to it. Until they come to a roundtable with us, we will continue to witness mass movements of our people to other countries of the world.

How would you rate the NCDC during the current COVID-19 pandemic?

Within the available resource given to them, I think they have done well. Why did I say this? We know the country we are in, unfortunately everything is politicised. Even the issues we are supposed to take seriously, we have put politics to take the better part of them. So for NCDC, and for the pandemic, they have done very well, they have continued to work towards preventing further spread of it by giving guidelines, which they continue to preach. But unfortunately like the Nigerians that we are, not many of us take these guidelines very seriously. Some people don’t even believe that COVID-19 is real. In Edo, I foresee a situation where the virus will rise because nobody bothers to keep to the rules again. Even the government is carried away by political activities at the detriment of the people. I will advise our people to wear facemasks. If the spread increases in Omokhua Edo State, it is going to be disastrous.

