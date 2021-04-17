Aviation

More electrical problems found on some Boeing 737 MAX

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An electrical problem that led to dozens of Boeing 737 MAX jets being suspended from service has widened after engineers found similar grounding flaws elsewhere in the cockpit, industry sources said on Friday.
Airlines pulled dozens of MAX jets from service a week ago after Boeing Co (BA.N) warned of a production-related electrical grounding problem in a backup power control unit situated in the cockpit on some recently built airplanes, Reuters reports.
Since then, suspected grounding problems have been found in two other places on the flight deck, the sources said.
These include the storage rack where the affected control unit is kept and the instrument panel facing the pilots.
Boeing had no immediate comment on the wider problem, which was first reported by Aviation Week.
Boeing shares closed down 1.2%.
The glitch – which affects about a fifth of MAX jets in the market – is the latest issue to beset Boeing’s most-sold model but is not related to design problems that contributed to a 20-month worldwide safety ban in the wake of two fatal crashes.
Boeing is expected to draw up bulletins advising airlines how to fix the problems with grounding, or the electrical paths designed to maintain safety in the event of a surge of voltage.
U.S. regulators must first approve the bulletins.
While most analysts say the fix is expected to be relatively straightforward, no details were immediately available on the timing of the repair bulletins needed to start the work on some 90 jets affected by the suspension.
The planemaker had initially told airlines a fix could take hours or a few days per jet, according to a notification seen by Reuters when the partial suspension was first announced.
The problem has been traced back to a change in material coating once production of the 737 MAX resumed last year.
Nearly all the affected jets were built before deliveries of the MAX resumed in December, shortly after U.S. regulators lifted the fleet-wide ban caused by the 2018 and 2019 crashes.
Boeing has said it plans to raise production of the 737 MAX gradually from an unspecified current “low rate” to a target of 31 jets a month by early 2022. Industry sources estimate it is currently producing around four jets a month.
Airline sources say Boeing has not, however, delivered any MAX jets since the electrical problem was identified last week.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

COVID-19: China suspends Etihad Airways Shanghai route

Posted on Author Reporter

  China has suspended Etihad Airways’ route from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai for one more week starting on August 24 due to COVID-19 infections on an August 15 flight, the Shanghai city government said on Tuesday. China had previously suspended the company’s Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route for one week from August 17, reports Reuters. SHOCKING LIFE […]
Aviation

FAAN reopens runway following removal of grounded Azman aircraft

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has reopened Runway 18R/36L, following the removal of Azman Air’s Boeing 737-500 aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325 which was grounded in the middle of the runway, causing airlines to cancel flights on Tuesday. The aircraft was said to have been removed […]
Aviation

Qantas blames coronavirus for $2bn loss

Posted on Author Reporter

  The coronavirus pandemic has driven Australia’s flagship carrier, Qantas, to declare its worst financial result for a century – a $2bn loss – amid widespread devastation in the travel and tourism industries. Despite concerns in the market that the airline is bleeding cash as much of its fleet remains grounded, the company declared on Thursday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica