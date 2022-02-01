More encomiums on Nadal after historic Grand Slam feat

Reactions have continued to pour in for Rafael Nadal after his historic win of the Australian Open on Sunday in Melbourne. Nadal came from two sets down tobeatworldnumbertwoDaniilMedvedev to clinch a record 21st Grand Slam title.

It was an even more stunning achievement given Nadal feared his career could be over as he struggled to overcome a foot problem last year.

“It is a goal that seemed utterly ludicrous in December when he didn’t know whether his foot would be strong enough to be able to play at this Australian Open – or even to continue his career,” BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“And then Covid struck before Christmas. In terms of what Nadal has overcome to win this 21st title, this is the best.

It is surely thegreatesttriumphof hissportingcareer. History has been written in Melbourne.” Fellow BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Gigi Salmon added: “It’s quite simply unbelievable.

No player in the Open Era had ever won the Australian Open title from two sets down. The last time Nadal managed that feat was back in 2007.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...