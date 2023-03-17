More investors, exhibitors confirmed for 8th Agrofood Expo

Ahead of the 8th edition of agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria exhibition and conference, fairtrade, the organiser and international trade show specialist, has announced the confirmation of participation of more countries, global exhibitors, diplomats, and speakers for the internationally acclaimed trade show scheduled to hold March 28 – 30, 2023, at the Landmark Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. Global technology leaders from 18 countries, including Austria, Bulgaria, China, Côte d’Ivoire, France, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, The Netherlands, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States of America will be showcasing adapted technologies and solutions for the Nigerian and West African market in the fields of agriculture, food and beverage processing, ingredients, plastics, printing and packaging.

The participation of these global brands is further enhanced by diplomats from Austria (Commercial Attaché), Germany (Consul General and Delegate), Italy (Consul General), Netherlands (Consul General & Agricultural Attaché) and Switzerland (Consul General). As part of the highlights at this year’s agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria, Germany, a leading global economy, will be hosting a dedicated Pavilion featuring 21 German exhibitors. The German Pavilion will be presented by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and supported by the German Trade Fair Association AUMA and the German Engineering Federation VDMA.

The event will also feature the Netherlands Pavilion, organised by the Netherlands- African Business Council (NABC) in collaboration with the Government of the Kingdom of The Netherlands and East-West Trade Consulting. Another major attraction at this year’s event is hosting the 2023 MFI Awards alongside agrofood & plastprintpack and WACCSE 2023. The MFI awards ceremony is co-sponsored by the MFI Micronutrient Fortification Index and powered by TechnoServe via a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-sponsored initiative, the Technical Assistance Accelerator Program. Several Nigerian ministers and members of the Dangote family and the Dangote Foundation are expected to personally present the awards to the CEOs of the top 5 brands / companies in the wheat flour, edible oil and sugar industries. In addition to these highlights, there are also confirmations from c-suites industry thought leaders representing market-leading companies and institutions such as Diageo, First City Monument Bank, Access Bank, Sterling Bank, Bühler Group, Psaltry International, Nestlé Nigeria Group, Niji Group, Nirsal, Nigerian Agribusiness Group (NABG), Old Mutual Nigeria. As with the previous events, there will be a 3-day Packaging Masterclass by the African Packaging Organisation (APO), a World Packag ing Organisation (WPO) member. This year’s edition will feature the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) masterclass on business funding. Following excellent cooperation for the 2021 and 2022 events, the Organization for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA) will host the 5th West African Cold Chain Summit & Exhibition WACCSE alongside agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2023.

