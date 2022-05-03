More knocks for FG over varsities’ strike

CRITICISM

Nigerians are aggrieved with the Federal Government over its failure to address the continued closure of universities shut down in the last three months, due to the lingering strikes by staff unions in the system

Nigerian public tertiary institutions are at the crossroads, as there seems to be no hope in sight for the Nigerian students. But, more knocks and criticism have continued to trail the government’s seeming silence towards ending the strikes and closure of the universities in the last three months.

Critical stakeholders, especially parents and students, are groaning under the closure of the institutions, following the indefinite nationwide strikes embarked on by the academic and non-academic staff unions that have completely paralysed academic and administrative activities in the ivory towers.

They, however, kicked against the closure of the universities, lamenting that despite all spirited interventions, appeals and calls by some leaders of thought, including traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, as well as parents and students to the Federal Government to address the crises in the higher institutions and pave way for seamless opening of the universities, stakeholders are bemused that the federal and state government, the proprietors of the institutions, are adamant and seem not to be bothered about the plight of the Nigerian students.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had on February 14, declared a four week roll-over strike in the first instance, which was again extended by another two months on March 13 over the refusal of the government to address the union’s demands.

Again, for over a month, the nonteaching staff unions, under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have been on strike.

Worst still, the polytechnic academic staff, under the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), last week, served a fresh indefinite strike threat after April ending an over the failure of the Federal Government to implement the agreement reached with the union to improve polytechnic education and enhance the worker’s welfare.

Reacting to the trends of ongoing strikes and non-readiness of the government to address the crisis and challenges in the system, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), in a release made available to New Telegraph on Sunday by its National President, Sunday Asefon, threatened that Nigerian students, who future is being mortgaged by the Federal Government would everything in their power to disrupt the political process.

“If the politicians and political leaders holding the trust of the country are only concerned about the next elections, we are more concerned about the next generation and if there is no next generation, elections will soon go into extinction,” he said.

In the statement, titled: “End ASUU strike or forget political activities in Abuja,” NANS president Asefon said: “I am compelled to write this morning being the beginning of a new month to address the unending ASUU strike.

We have given mediators time to prevail on the Federal Government to resolve issues with ASUU and ensure students resume to their campuses, but it seems all mediations have failed or failing as the case may be.

“We have also in the past weeks seen those saddled with great responsibility in the education sector and those saddled with responsibilities of resolving labour crises declaring interest to contest for the seat of the president in 2023.

“We are surprised by their effrontery and total disrespect to the Nigerian people for having the courage to even mute the idea of contesting, talk-less of picking up the N100 million presidential forms while students languish at home because of their collective failures.

“Political leaders and politicians have shown disdain and lack of concern for the plight of Nigerian students, but are only busy in their selfish and inordinate ambitions to become the next president of the country when all universities are shut down.

“Let me say without mincing words, the two major political parties should forget any political gathering in Abuja or elsewhere across the country, except there is a permanent solution to the lingering ASUU strikes.

We will frustrate all the activities leading to selection of party candidates if ASUU still remains on strike. We also want to advise the government and the politicians, who are busy campaigning to be president to either resolve the ASUU crises or give direct order to the security operative and be ready to shoot at sight Nigerian students during their party conventions.

If Nigerian students still remain at home because of the on-going strike, they should just forget it.” Also, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on a three-day nationwide warning strike in solidarity with affiliate unions in the universities and Nigerian students.

Towards this end, the union has issued a 21-day ultimatum after which it vowed that it would commence on a three-day nationwide warning strike if the Federal Government continues to ignore the demands of ASUU.

“If at the end of the national protest and the 21 days ultimatum, the Federal Government fails to resolve the industrial crises in Nigeria’s universities, the Congress would be left with no other option than to embark on three days nationwide warning strike,” the union’s President, Ayuba Wabba, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, had said in a communique.

Expressing similar concern over the attitude of the Federal Government and its agencies towards resolving the lingering strike and get the students back on campuses, the Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly (COSMBYLA), last Wednesday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to either resolve issues with the ASUU and other unions, or face a nationwide protest, if it failed to resolve the university crisis. President General of the Assembly, Goodluck Ibem, accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of deliberately refusing to resolve the differences with ASUU and move the university system forward.

The group, which blamed the crisis in the nation’s universities on the inability of the government to implement various agreements it earlier entered into with the unions, saying: “All students, our youths and all lovers of democracy, who mean well for our nation must rise up now and say no to these policies of backwardness by President Muhammadu Buhari, who has no plans to ensure that Nigerian students and their lecturers go back to school.”

Also, last week in Lagos, the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN), a body of education reporters across print, broadcast and online media organisations in the country, organised a peaceful walk, where Nigerian parents cried out and condemned in its entirety the continued stay of the students at home due to closure of the nation’s public universities by strike.

The walk, tagged: “EWAN #Walk For Public Universities,” began from LTV, Agidingbi to the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, where the association called for immediate reopening of universities, and raised concerns over the continued closure of the institutions as a result of government’s deliberate silence towards resolving the crises with the various unions.

The parents also faulted the government for its quietness on the lingering industrial action that dogged the public university system over the years, expressing worry as parents about the future of their children, who have been forced to stay idle at home without any decisive action or plan to reopen the ivory towers.

The association, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to immediately reopen the institutions, warning that the continued stay of the children at home due to closure of the universities is dangerous to their future, development of education and the country.

EWAN, a key and independent stakeholder in the nation’s education sector, apart from immediate reopening of the public universities, is also demanding improved budgetary allocation to education; proper funding of education; end to incessant strikes; end to politicisation of education; end to proliferation of universities; appointment of a competent hand as education minister.

Some concerned stakeholders and Non-Governmental Organisations that joined EWAN in the walk, include a human rights lawyer, Mr Jiti Ogunye; the Chief Executive Officer, Edumark Consulting, and the Concerned Parents and Educators (CPE) Network, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde; the Lagos State Council of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the National Parent Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), among others.

Others are “Save Tertiary Education from Total Collapse; We Say No to Sexual Harassment; Proper Funding of Education; End Incessant Strikes; Nigerian Students are tired of idleness; Public Education Deserves Better Funding; We say no to half-baked Graduates; and We Say No to Corruption.

EWAN Chairman, Mojeed Alabi of Premium Times on behalf of the association during the walk, delivered a letter, titled: “Continued Closure of Nigerian Universities: An Open Letter to President Buhari,” to the President through the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while similar letter were presented to the governor and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, respectively.

The association, which is demanding the immediate reopening of the universities, however, expressed worry over the attitude of the Nigerian government towards the strike and the sliding fortune of public university education, which according to the association, had over the years been abandoned to suffer infrastructural decay, dearth of facilities, poor teacher-student ratios, poor funding, and moral and academic corruption, which linked largely to the politicisation of education in the country.

Speaking during the walk, Mrs. Ogunde chided the government and the unions for lack of deliberate efforts at resolving the lingering issues, saying as parents, they are worried about the future of their children, who have been staying idle at home without any plan of reopening the ivory towers.

She said: “We are all concerned and we believe that our children deserve a better life and education. As parents, we say no to the continued strike in the universities. It is dangerous to continue to close our universities; it is dangerous not to engage the children positively, and allow them to engage in idleness and unwholesome activities. So, we are calling on the government to give the children of the poor, who cannot go abroad to acquire education like their children, to have a better life.”

She, therefore, challenged all Nigerian parents across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to rise up and put the issue of education of their children at the front burner by coming out boldly to ask why their children are not in school.

On his part, Jiti Ogunye said the government and political leaders should be responsible to Nigerians as they owe their sovereignty to the people, even as he noted that the situation of the nation’s public university, which should not be allowed to collapse totally, which is an indication that the government had abandoned its responsibility to the people.

Describing the situation of Nigeria’s university education “as precarious,” he wondered whether the government is not seeing what Nigerians are seeing in view of the challenges facing the country in terms of insecurity, closure of universities and other sundry issues, and added that the silence of the government to resolve the crisis and reopen the university is worrisome.

He called for the reopening and reform of the education system, stressing that Nigeria deserves education that is productive to make graduates of the Nigerian university system employable anywhere in the world.

“The struggle is a generational battle for better and quality university education. We shall not relent in the struggle which must be fought and won,” Ogunye added.

Similarly, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS ZONE D) on its twitter handle on, tagged: “Congress: The Day of Rage,” issued on April 30 and signed by the Coordinator of the zone, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, threatened the “mother of all protests on Monday, May 2 to demand reform of education and the end of ASUU strike.

The zone wrote: “There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.” “We realise the importance of our voices only when we are silenced.

Unto this end, the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students Southwest (Zone D) calls out over 12 million Nigerian students across South-West, comprising Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states to a pre-protest Congress to discuss “problem visà- vis solution to ASUU strike” and also the modus operandi to the 3rd C’s of Aluta on Monday, May 2.” Meanwhile, the Federal Government has threatened to implement the ‘no work, no pay’ rule for the striking university staff unions.

But, in ASUU’s swift reaction to the ‘no work, no pay’ policy, the National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, however, told New Telegraph that implementation of the rule would only compound the crisis since it would not sway the union to suspend the ongoing strike, and vowed that the roll-over strike would continue after the two months if the government failed to implement the union’s demands.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who last week said he was not responsible for the lingering strike in the system, told the union to meet with the Prof. Nimi Briggs Renegotiation Committee, noting that the decision to suspend the industrial action could only be taken by the union.

Osodeke insisted that it was shameful for the Minister to tell the union to go and liaise with another party, other than the government. Similarly, the National President of SSANU and General Secretary of NASU (the unions that also extended their strike by one month), Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim and Mr. Peters Adeyemi, stated that it was unfortunate that the government kept mute and remained indifferent to the unions’ demands.

“Despite all the notices and letters sent to the Federal Government over the ongoing strike in the public universities, the government has not deemed it fit to either acknowledge the letters or call them to round-table discussions,” the unions stated.

Again, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) last Thursday also issued an ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet its demands or the union will resume its suspended strike in May.

