More Nigerian tech start-ups explore offshore markets

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has announced the approval of the quotation of the Mixta Real Estate Plc N1.02 billion Series 36 Commercial Paper under its N20.00 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme. Mixta Real Estate Plc (Mixta), a subsidiary of Mixta Africa, is a leading real estate development company in Nigeria with a strong track record, diverse real estate portfolio, and operations spanning the residential, commercial, and retail sectors of the Nigerian real estate industry. According to a statement from the exchange, the Nigerian commercial paper (CP) market continues to demonstrate resilience and consistency in providing succour to corporates across diverse sectors by offering a viable platform for these institutions to raise finance to fund their capital requirements.

“The admission of the CP on FMDQ Exchange, which is sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank – a Registration Member (Quotation), serves to re-affirm FMDQ Exchange’s efforts in boosting investor confidence and reinventing the Nigerian CP market. “As an Exchange positioned to bring about revolutionary changes in the Nigerian capital market, FMDQ Exchange, through the collective efforts of its varied stakeholders shall continue to deliver value- adding initiatives, ranging from the continuous upgrade of its Listings & Quotations Service, to product & market innovations, amongst others.

“With a vision to be “the most attractive Exchange in Africa by 2025” and a mission to “collaborate to empower markets for economic progress towards delivering prosperity”, FMDQ Exchange is committed to articulating and pioneering, innovative ways to improve and make the Nigerian financial markets globally competitive, operationally excellent, liquid and diverse,” FMDQ noted.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Group urges govt to sustain investment in agric

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

A non-governmental organisation, Good News Development Association (GNDA), has urged the Federal Government to continue to invest in agriculture in order to help farmers become mechanised. Speaking at the unveiling of the group’s cooperative in conjunction with Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority (LSADA), tagged: ‘Potential in agriculture,’ the Chairman, Barnabas Anyanwu, said that government’s continued […]
Business

Kenyan banks’ bad loan woes, worse than Nigerian peers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kenyan lenders face more challenges managing bad loans this year than their Nigerian counterparts even as credit losses threaten to increase in both nations, Renaissance Capital has said. According to Bloomberg, Adesoji Solanke, director for frontier and sub-Saharan Africa banks at Renaissance Capital in London, said that banks in Kenya were more exposed to small- […]
Business

COVID-19: FMDQ admits over N23bn debt securities

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The current business climate, marred by the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has seen most corporates and business entities look to the debt capital markets as a viable avenue to efficiently raise capital in order to meet their financing needs. FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the approval of the listing of the FBNQuest Merchant […]

