More Nigerians want to audition for BBNaija following N90m prize announcement

For N90 million, it appears more Nigerians will be participating in the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija show, or so it seems going by social media reactions since the news dropped. Following early audition and prize announcement by the organisers of the show on Wednesday, the BBNaija hashtag has been on Twitter NG’s top trending list with thousands of savvy users commenting about participating in the new season. While some comments might be strictly for banter, the show’s latest winning prize, which will include a yet to be confirmed cast prize, is the largest since the show’s inception in 2006.

The last season saw Laycon take home N85 million worth of prizes. A twitter user, Mohnice said; “So #BBNaija will return for its sixth edition for 2021 with N90 million grand prize. Buhari will be very happy rn! Cos about 80% of Nigeria youths will be fighting about Bbnaija & that will be a perfect time for the Govt to increase petrol & electricity tariff again. E don spoil”

