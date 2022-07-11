More pressure’ll force NFF to conduct election in September –Fuludu

Ex-international Edema Fuludu is supremely confident the sustained pressure from critical stakeholders will force the board of that Nigeria Football Federation to conduct the election on or before September despite the obvious reluctance of the football chiefs.

Fuludu who is the secretary of Project 2022 Task Force on Sports Development stated that although Nigerians have the right to be apprehensive that the process for the conduct of the election is almost non-existent, stakeholders including exinternationals are working hard to ensure the NFF is forced to hod the exercise.

He said all the processes for the withdrawal of cases impeding the staging of the Congress had been concluded and in a matter of days the court order restraining the NFF from conducting the polls will be vacated.

“We have resolved to take the steps so that Nigerian football can move forward. The election must take place in September so that we can have fresh air and that is why we have concluded to remove all legal encumbrances by early next week all of these court cases would have been withdrawn and the NFF will have no excuses to conduct the election,” he said.

He said the intervention of his new body is to ensure football is rescued from the jaw of death, insisting that the Amaju Pinnick -led board had done damage to Nigerian football in the past eight years.

“As the secretary of Project 2022 Task Force, our objective is to ensure that we have a well-organized operational system in Nigerian football as obtainable worldwide.

Nigerian football has gone down the drain over a period of time most especially during the last eight years of Pinnick’s led board, and the task force’s responsibility has been that we want to make sure that we change the statutes of the NFF so that we can have equal representation for our bloc; the former footballers and players union to get an avenue to run football in this country,” he said.

