More rains, floods coming in Sep, Oct, Lagos warns

Residents of Lagos State have been warned to expect more rainfalls and increased flash floods in September and October. Due to the looming heavy rainfalls residents living in low lying locations of Kosofe, Ajegunle, Owode Onirin, Isheri North, Agboyi Ketu and Giliti, have also been told to be at alert in case of flood and move to safer locations until the cessation of rains.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said that the warnings became necessary based on the early prediction by the Nigeria Meteorological Service (NIMET) that the state would experience a rainy season of 240 to 270 days, while maximum annual rainfall is predicted to be 1,750mm. Briefing journalists yesterday, Bello warned residents of what lies ahead in the months of September and October in terms of rainfalls.

The commissioner listed measures the government had put in place to minimise the impacts of flash floods in the state. Giving the reason Lagos would be more affected by flooding as a result of increased rainfalls, Bello explained that while states like Ogun and Ekiti suffered from urban and river flooding, Lagos suffered coastal, urban and river flooding because of the peculiarity of its location.

Besides, the commissioner disclosed that the management of Oyan Dam, the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority, had also signalled its readiness to commence staggered release of water to ensure the stability of its dam.

According to him, the management of Oyan Dam has indicated its readiness to release 18 million cubic metres of water in September and 23 million cubic metres in October, having released five million cubic metres in July and eight to 10 million cubic metres in August.

He added: “Then by November, gradual reduction of water release to river banks will be 11 million cubic metres.” For these reasons, the commissioner urged residents living in flood prone areas across the metropolis to temporarily move to safer locations whenever it rains to prevent loss of lives and valuables.

He said: “What the statistics released by the Oyan Dam authorities above means is that all residents of areas like Kosofe, Ajegunle, Owode Onirin, Isheri North, Agboyi Ketu, Giliti must be at alert whenever it rains; and whenever water is released by the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority, they should temporarily move to safer locations so that incidence of loss of lives may be minimised.

“They may, however, relocate back to their residences or abodes after the cessation of rainfalls or when it has adequately established that there would not be heavy rainfalls anymore.”

