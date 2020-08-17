Metro & Crime

More rains, floods coming in Sep, Oct, Lagos warns

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi Comment(0)

Residents of Lagos State have been warned to expect more rainfalls and increased flash floods in September and October. Due to the looming heavy rainfalls residents living in low lying locations of Kosofe, Ajegunle, Owode Onirin, Isheri North, Agboyi Ketu and Giliti, have also been told to be at alert in case of flood and move to safer locations until the cessation of rains.

 

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said that the warnings became necessary based on the early prediction by the Nigeria Meteorological Service (NIMET) that the state would experience a rainy season of 240 to 270 days, while maximum annual rainfall is predicted to be 1,750mm. Briefing journalists yesterday, Bello warned residents of what lies ahead in the months of September and October in terms of rainfalls.

 

The commissioner listed measures the government had put in place to minimise the impacts of flash floods in the state. Giving the reason Lagos would be more affected by flooding as a result of increased rainfalls, Bello explained that while states like Ogun and Ekiti suffered from urban and river flooding, Lagos suffered coastal, urban and river flooding because of the peculiarity of its location.

 

Besides, the commissioner disclosed that the management of Oyan Dam, the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority, had also signalled its readiness to commence staggered release of water to ensure the stability of its dam.

 

According to him, the management of Oyan Dam has indicated its readiness to release 18 million cubic metres of water in September and 23 million cubic metres in October, having released five million cubic metres in July and eight to 10 million cubic metres in August.

 

He added: “Then by November, gradual reduction of water release to river banks will be 11 million cubic metres.” For these reasons, the commissioner urged residents living in flood prone areas across the metropolis to temporarily move to safer locations whenever it rains to prevent loss of lives and valuables.

 

He said: “What the statistics released by the Oyan Dam authorities above means is that all residents of areas like Kosofe, Ajegunle, Owode Onirin, Isheri North, Agboyi Ketu, Giliti must be at alert whenever it rains; and whenever water is released by the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority, they should temporarily move to safer locations so that incidence of loss of lives may be minimised.

 

“They may, however, relocate back to their residences or abodes after the cessation of rainfalls or when it has adequately established that there would not be heavy rainfalls anymore.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Customs intercepts 3,122 rounds of live ammunition, 2,682 bags of foreign rice in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’ Owerri, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 3,122 rounds of ammunition. The ammunition and other contraband items confiscated since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown came to a total Duty Paid Value of N442,473,000 million. Controller of the NCS, FOU Zone C, Mr Kayode Olusemire made the disclosure […]
Metro & Crime

Southern Kaduna killings: STF arrests 8 suspects

Posted on Author From Musa Pam, Jos

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and part of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states, have arrested eight suspects in connection with the recent killings in Southern Kaduna. Parading the suspects before journalists on Monday in Kafachan, Maj.-Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the task force, said the arrest was […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Kalu distributes 400 bikes, 150 generators to constituents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday distributed over 400 motorcycles, 150 generators and other empowerment items to his constituents Distributing the items to the beneficiaries at Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, Kalu explained that the gesture was part of efforts to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: