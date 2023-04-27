Sports

More schools boost Zenith Bank Swimming Gala at Ikoyi Club

The annual Zenith Bank sponsored inter school swimming gala billed to take place tomorrow at prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938 has been boosted by some new entrants. A total of 15 teams took part in the secondary school swimming event last year but this time some new schools have registered to show that more fun will be derived by the participants.

A member of the organising committee, Folusho Olaiya, revealed yesterday that six new schools registered for the 2023 event. Kids Courts School, Supreme Education Foundation, Lagoon Secondary School, Dowen School, CourtHill School and Greenville School She noted that this was an indication of how stiff and competitive the forthcoming event will be as the registration procedure was ongoing as at yesterday evening.

“We have new schools joining us and we are hopeful that more schools will register for the 2023 event,” she said. Chairman of the Swimming Section, Ikedichi Kanu, stated that Ikoyi Cub was ready for the swimming event for the junior swimmers. In the 2022 edition, 15 secondary schools attended the event in which 184 swimmers competed for honours in 24 individual and four relay events.

