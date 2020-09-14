More than 1 drink daily can raise blood pressure, diabetes risks

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said it was a good idea to skip the second glass of wine if an individual has diabetes. A new study published online in the Journal of the ‘American Heart Association,’ found that, in addition to heavy alcohol consumption being associated with high blood pressure (HBP), even moderate alcohol consumption was associated with increased odds of HBP in patients with diabetes.

Similarly, the researchers said untreated high blood pressure can lead to heart attack or stroke. People with type 2 diabetes, who had eight or more drinks a week (moderate drinkers) had more than 60 per cent higher odds of having HBP, according to the study.

They also tended to have more severe HBP when they drank that amount. Senior study author, Dr. Matthew Singleton, said: “While prior literature has demonstrated that heavy alcohol consumption is associated with HBP, even moderate alcohol consumption may be associated with increased odds of HBP in patients with diabetes and heightened cardiovascular risk.”

Singleton is the chief electrophysiology fellow at Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Singleton added that the researchers advised people with diabetestodiscusstherisksand benefits of alcohol consumption with their doctors.

The research looked at a previous study done on more than 10,000 adults with type 2 diabetes from 77 medical centres in the U.S. and Canada. Their average age was 63. Almost two-thirds of the study volunteers were men. The data was collected from 2001 to 2005. The study participants had type 2 diabetes for an average of 10 years before the study began. This group also had a higher risk of heart disease and stroke.

The amount of alcohol they drank was split into three categories: light (one to seven drinks weekly), moderate (eight to 14 drinks weekly) and heavy (15 or more drinks a week). One drink means a 12-ounce beer, five-ounce glass of wine or 1.5 ounces of hard liquor

