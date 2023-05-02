World News

More Than 100 police Hurt In French May Day Protests

Posted on Author Bukola Comment(0)

At least 108 police officers have been injured in clashes across France with protesters angry at pension reforms, the Interior Minister has said. Gerald Darmanin said such a large number of police wounded was extremely rare, adding that 291 people had been arrested during the unrest, reports the BBC.

Hundreds of thousands have been taking part in May Day demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s reforms. Most were peaceful but radical groups threw petrol bombs and fireworks. Police responded with tear gas and water cannon. It is not clear how many protesters have been injured.

This is the latest day of mass action against changes that raise the state pension age from 62 to 64. The unions want the measures withdrawn. The Interior Ministry put the overall number of demonstrators at 782,000, including 112,000 in the capital Paris, but the CGT union say the figure is three times that number.

In Paris, one police officer suffered serious burns to his hands and face when struck by a petrol bomb. Violence also broke out in Lyons and Nantes, and there were reports that protesters briefly occupied a luxury hotel in the southern city of Marseille.

Bukola

Related Articles
News Top Stories World News

Sudan Crisis: FG Commences Evacuation Of Nigerians To Egypt

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola

The Federal Government on Wednesday begin the evacuation of Nigerian trapped in Sudan amidst the outbreak of deadly conflicts in the North African country. Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his counterpart, Minister of State, Zubairu Dada, confirmed the development while briefing State House Correspondents on unfolding developments regarding the crisis. According to […]
Metro & Crime World News

One Dead, Dozens Injured In Train Accident In South Netherlands

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie

One person has been confirmed dead and dozens injured after a passenger train derailed in the southern part of the Netherlands. Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Dutch Emergency Services said the incident which happened close to the village of Voorschoten, near the Hague, was reportedly caused by leftover construction equipment on the tracks. A […]
News World News

Biden Releases New Rules To Stop Transgender Students From Competing In Sport

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie

President Joe Biden’s administration has released new Title IX rules that bar schools that receive a federal allocation from implementing policies that ban biological males from playing girls’ sports. The proposed regulation issued on Thursday would also provide needed clarity on how schools can ensure that students have equal opportunity to partake in male and female […]

Leave a Comment