More than 2m Nigerians living as refugees – FG

Over two million Nigerians have been displaced by bandits and other criminals in the North-East and North- Western parts of the country. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, disclosed this at an interaction with State House correspondents after leading a delegation to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, yesterday.

Farouk maintained that her ministry had been using the limited resources at her disposal to cater for the needs of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the country. She said: “As at today, we have over two million displaced persons in the country.

Ranging from those displaced by insurgency, armed banditry, communal clashes and so on and so forth. “The mandate of the ministry is to provide effective communication of national and international humanitarian interventions, ensure strategic disaster education and response, as well as to formulate and implement policies and programmes geared towards social protection and inclusion of our citizens. “Today is a very important day for us and the disability community. We are here on a thank you visit to Mr. President.

First, for his support on the issues of persons with disabilities in this country. “You may recall that in January 2019, Mr. President assented to the bill on the prohibition and discrimination against persons with disabilities in this country.” The minister equally disclosed that they pleaded with the president to issue an Executive Order mandating the implementation of the Act.

She said: “The next takeaway is for Mr. President to issue an executive order for compliance with this act, especially in the area of access, where most of our public and private buildings are not really friendly to persons with disabilities.

“So, this is an appeal we have made to Mr. President and we are hopeful that he will direct both public and private buildings in this country to comply with this provision. “Another issue is that of funding. Mr. President mentioned that the Commission will be adequately funded in order for them to achieve the desired objectives of giving a dignified attention to the disabilities in this country.”

