News

More than half of American adults vaccinated as COVID-19 cases ebb

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

More than half of all adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday, roughly six weeks before U.S. President Joe Biden’s July 4 goal of 70% of the adult population receiving at least one shot.
The halfway mark comes as federal, state and local leaders press ahead with delivering COVID-19 shots to people who have not yet received them, while also battling vaccine hesitancy, fears and misinformation, reports Reuters.
“Now, with another week left in May, half of all U.S. adults are fully vaccinated,” White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt tweeted overnight.
New coronavirus infections nationwide have settled into a sustained decline as more people become vaccinated.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday the seven-day average case count in the United States is now below 23,000 per day, down about 25% from the prior week.
“I remain cautious but hopeful they will continue to trend downward,” Walensky said, adding that people who are not yet vaccinated should still follow federal guidance on social distancing and mask wearing during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
The seven-day average of new infections at 22,877 on Sunday was the lowest since June and less than one-tenth of its peak of more than 250,000 following the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to CDC data.
People as young as 12 can now receive the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), COVID-19 shot, while Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Tuesday its vaccine was also effective in adolescents, opening the door to a likely second U.S.-authorized vaccine for youths later this year.
A growing number of localities have announced further reopening efforts as the United States heads into its unofficial summer kick-off with the Memorial Day holiday this weekend.
U.S. travel is on the rise and, while masks are still required for interstate public transportation, many local mandates have been lifted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG kicks off 774,000 special public works programme

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

After several delays, the Federal Government has finally flagged off commencement of the controversial Special Public Works Programme (SPWP) designed to engage 774,000 unemployed Nigerians, nationwide, for three months. The programme, which was expected to have commenced on October 1, 2020, was designed by President Muhammadu Buhari to mitigate the lack of job opportunities in […]
News Top Stories

Covid-19 Protocols: IGP orders AIGs, CPs to enforce compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Emmanuel Onani Abuja Tougher days lie ahead for violators of COVID- 19 protocols emplaced by the Presidential Task Force (PTF), as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered total enforcement of the enabling regulations. New Telegraph recalls that that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently signed regulations making wearing of face masks in […]
News

LASU-ACEISTE focuses on optimal performance, gets advisory board

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

An International Scientific Advisory Board (ISAB) has been inaugurated for the Lagos State University Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (LASU-ACEITSE). The Board, as part of the terms of its reference, is saddled with the responsibility to offer scientific advice to the leadership team as well as the sectorial board of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica