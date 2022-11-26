More troops, Amotekun, Ebubeagu won’t solve insecurity

Last weekend the nation was once again reminded of the devastating effects of the actions of non-state actors in defying an elected government by abducting more than 130 people in Zamfara State. The state’s Information Commissioner, Ibrahim Dosara said the gunmen, on motorcycles, raided Zurmi and Kauran-Namoda areas, taking women, children and the elderly. Reporting the incident, the BBC wrote: “In some areas of the north-west region, gangs have reportedly imposed levies on farmers as a condition of allowing them to harvest their crops unhindered.

“Efforts by the Nigerian government to end insecurity in the region have mostly failed. Families of kidnap victims have often ignored the official advice and paid ransom as demanded. “Insecurity is one of the key campaign issues ahead of Nigeria’s general elections in February next year when a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari will be chosen.”

A very telling indictment on how successive governments have largely failed in their primary duty which is the protection of the lives and property of the citizens. The latest incident in Zamfara State once again highlighted what has become the modus operandi of the bandits, especially in the north – moving around in their numbers on motorcycles kidnapping large numbers of people in one swoop. Since the first mass abduction way back in 2014 in which more than 270 young girls were taken from their school in Chibok in Borno State it has become a recurring feature and has spread to other states in the region.

Some reports suggest that more than 2000 students have been abducted in the north in the eight years after the Chibok incident. In fact it became so rife in the last year that schools in many states were shut down while security networks were revised. But the fear of these non-state actors is so prevalent that early this year the Law School and many other schools in the Federal Capital City (FCT) were hurriedly closed upon news of a possible attack by bandits.

The boldness to which the failure of authorities to crack down on them has given the non-state actors was manifest in August last year when without any fear they attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), in Kaduna, killing two officers and abducting another senior officer, who was later found dead.

Then in February this year, another planned attack on the same facility was thwarted by security operatives following a tip off. But that did not deter them as a few months later, on the night of July 5 to be precise they even carried out a more audacious operation when they freed hardened militants from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje located in the heart of the nation’s capital and not too far from the seat of power – Aso Rock. Sadly till today not many of the escapees have been recaptured nor has anyone one been held responsible for the prison break, which lasted for over three hours, by the government.

This is in spite of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola telling the world that there were 65 armed operatives on duty on the night of the attack and yet they were still unable to prevent it! However, on Tuesday the minister told the nation that the government had concluded an investigation into the assault but would not be making the findings public due to its sensitive nature.

Aregbesola, who made the disclosure while giving a scorecard of the ministry at a media briefing in Abuja, also said the greatest legacy of the Buhari administration was the government’s ability to push Boko Haram insurgents out of all the local governments they hitherto occupied before the advent of the administration seven years ago.

“In 2015 Boko Haram members were holding territories in local governments in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, but today they have been dislodged. Yes, there are challenges here and there, but there is no nation without challenges,” he told the media. Sadly while this may be largely true, however, the overall security situation across the country has nosedived, with various efforts by governments at all levels to curtail the scourge failing.

Citizens are struggling to sleep with both eyes closed at night or having their hearts in their mouths when travelling for fear of being abducted. At the state level, a number of them have set up local security outfits with the aim of taking the fight to the non-state actors. On January 9, 2020 the six states of the South West set up the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun, while the following year the South East also joined and set up their own security outfit codenamed Ebubeagu. Yet despite the presence of both secu-rity outfits insecurity has persisted with kidnappings rife in the South West while killings of both civilians and military personnel have assumed alarming proportions in the South East At the federal level the government has employed more police officers while although the military is operating in all 36 states insecurity is still very rife.

Early this month the Chief Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor lamented that military operations in the 36 states of the federation have constituted a drain on the finances of the military. The defence chief, who spoke as he inaugurated the maiden Joint Operations Planning Exercise (JOPEX) codenamed “Exercise Sky Lock” for participants of Army, Naval and Air Force War Colleges in Abuja, said: “This has put a strain on our available resources committed to the ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations in the North-East.”

This is a clear indication that the government needs to rethink its strategy of combating insecurity as just throwing more men and women in uniform at the problem is obviously not working. Another damning reason for the upsurge in crime was revealed recently by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which said that 133 million (63 per cent) Nigerians are suffering from multidimensional poverty, with children constituting more than half of poor people in the country. This means that two out of every three Nigerians are poor and experience just over one-quarter of all possible deprivations in terms of health, education, living standards, and work and shocks.

With such a large number of Nigerians struggling to survive it is little wonder that crime is so high as desperate people will do anything to keep body and soul together. Thus governments at all levels will need to come up with ways to reflate the economy so that the poverty level will drop which should also ensure a reduction in crime across the land!

