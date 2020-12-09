More trouble for Ikpeazu’s suspended COS, as groups call for his sack

Two socio-political groups, Abia Forum for Good Governance (AFGG) and Concerned Abia Professionals (CAP) have condemned the conduct of the suspended Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Dr Anthony Agbazuere, in the money spraying saga, calling for his sack.

According to the groups the suspension is not enough punishment, the governor should sack him outright for denigrating the exalted office.

The groups wondered why an official of Agbazuere’s status would embark on such brazen display at a time the state government was finding it difficult to pay salaries and complete road projects.

In a statement issued by Comrades Uche Nwankpa, President and Matthew Igwe, Secretary, AFGG, said: “The action of the Chief of Staff to the governor is indeed unlawfully, shameful and a gross abuse of office. It is a joke taken too far. It is a mockery of Abia workers and all that the government represents.

“Agbazuere has proven that most government appointees are usually the brain behind the downfall of their masters. While Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is battling with backlog of salaries in some parastals, his CoS is busy spraying money on a prophet.

“While Ikpeazu is busy looking for money to complete Osusu road, Port Harcourt, Ngwa road, Omuma road, Immaculate Avenue, Eziukwu Road, Udeagbala road and host of other bad roads in Aba and Umuahia, Agbazuere is busy dancing around and throwing money.

“He does not deserve to be in Abia Government House. He should be sacked immediately because people like him are those that are encouraging wasteful governance. He should go out and continue with his private business because he’s a lawyer.

“How can all be well and Obohia road, Cemetery road, Omuma road, Ohanku road and Ngwa road are in total mess? Is Agbazuere a stranger or what? How can he be chasing after rats while his own house is on fire?

“The suspension of the Chief of Staff by Governor Victor Okezie Ikpeazu is not enough punishment for such blatant disobedience to the law.”

CAP in its statement issued by the Head of Media and publicity, Comrade Christian Nwogu, not only called for Agbazuere’s sack but his investigation by anti graft agencies.

Like this: Like Loading...