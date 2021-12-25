News

More troubles as UAE suspend entry of Nigerians on all flights, three other nations

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comments Off on More troubles as UAE suspend entry of Nigerians on all flights, three other nations

Transit passengers affected, suspension takes effect Saturday

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have again thrown inbound and outbound Nigerian travellers into a fresh round of travel chaos as the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) have suspended entry for passengers from Nigeria and three other African countries.

The other nations affected are Tanzania, Kenya, and Ethiopia. The new travel rule has made Nigerians wishing to come home for the Yuletide engage in last-minute flight change to other European, African, and US carriers. The implication of the new travel rule is that Nigerians can’t use the other available Abu Dhabi-based airline, Etihad which had seen an unprecedented rise in passenger traffic as an alternative to Emirates Airlines that has stopped flight services to Nigeria because of the Nigeria- UAE spat that had spanned ten months.

The statement by the GCAA and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed the “suspension of entry of travelers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria on all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers coming from them, as of Saturday, December 25 at 7:30 pm. The suspension include those who were present during the 14 days before coming to the UAE,” the statement added. When contacted, the DG of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu said the development is yet to be communicated to the authority. “As DG of NCAA, I have not received any official communication from UAE on this.

I am also reading it on social media,” he said. The UAE-Nigeria row had escalated over refusal to seed three frequencies to Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Air Peace. The action forced the Nigerian government to withdraw Emirates winter schedule in retaliation to the denial of Air Peace the three frequencies requested at Sharjah Airport. The Federal Government through the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had reinstated Emirates’ frequencies after the UAE authorities granted seven slots to Air Peace in the country. While both Emirates and Air Peace have not resumed flights, the UAE authorities issued a new travel restriction which it blamed on the rising cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

What It Takes to Create Scroll-Stopping Digital Campaigns, as per Krishan Arora

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For a startup, the ability to secure funds to cover costs, pay employees, and get rolling with new products and services can be the difference between survival and bankruptcy, but traditional avenues for capital aren’t always available to new companies. Enter: Miami-based crowdfunding experts, Arora Project. Using the power of equity crowdfunding, investor acquisition agency […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: APC remains party of choice for Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that the outcome of the by-elections conducted across the country at the weekend indicated that Nigerians appreciate efforts being made by President Muhammmadu Buhari in making life better for them.   Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the polls showed that the All […]
News

A jostle for Asaba Airport

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State government recently announced its decision to concession the state-owned Asaba Airport to private investors. Although the government believes that would earn it revenue and save the state from spending scarce resources on the airport, many other people in the state are worried that the business was not clear. DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica