News

More troubles for Ogun gov as pensioners issue 7-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comments Off on More troubles for Ogun gov as pensioners issue 7-day ultimatum

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Thursday issued a 7-day ultimatum to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun to settle their entitlements. The pensioners issued the warning in a communiqué by its Secretary, Bola Lawal, at the end of their consultative meeting in Abeokuta. This came barely 24 hours after lecturers of the state-owned Moshood Abiodun Polytechnic (MAPOLY) issued a 21- day ultimatum to the state government to pay their 55 months’ unremitted pension deductions and address issues concerning their welfare or risk industrial action.

Meanwhile, the ongoing strike called by organised labour in the state entered the third day on Thursday following the refusal of the leadership of labour unions to agree with the settlement offer of the state government. Workers are on an indefinite strike over the refusal of the governor to pay their 21 months’ salary deductions and what they termed the “pathetic plight” of workers in the state. The pensioners threatened that if the governor failed to accede to their demands after the expiration of the ultimatum on July 6, the state would witness “unprecedented and consciously planned state-wide rallies”. The senior citizens expressed displeasure over the “nonchalant treatment meted on them by the Abiodunled administration as evident in the series of past unfulfilled promises to address the legitimate demands of the pensioners”.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘150 out 1000 women die during childbirth in Nigeria’

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

At least, not less than 15 per cent of every 1,000 women die due to blood loss during childbirth in Nigeria. Director General of the National Blood Service Commission, Dr. Omale Joseph, disclosed this yesterday during a briefing at the National Assembly. Speaking alongside the sponsor of the bill, which established the commission, Abbas Tajudeen […]
News

Explosion reportedly strikes oil ship off Saudi coast

Posted on Author Reporter

  An oil tanker off Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jiddah suffered an explosion early Monday after being hit by “an external source,” a shipping company said, suggesting another vessel has come under attack off the kingdom amid its yearslong war in Yemen. The Singapore-flagged BW Rhine saw all 22 sailors on board escape without […]
News

Comparing Buhari to Zik, Awo, tantamount to comparing Idi Amin to Winston Churchill – Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Saturday blasted the Presidency spokesman, Femi Adesina for comparing President Muhammad Buhari to Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and other Nigerian heroes. Ohanaeze said Adesina’s comparison is not only unfortunate and embarrassing but is tantamount to comparing the late Ugandan dictator, Idi Amin Dada to Britain’s war […]

