More troubles for Ogun gov as pensioners issue 7-day ultimatum

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Thursday issued a 7-day ultimatum to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun to settle their entitlements. The pensioners issued the warning in a communiqué by its Secretary, Bola Lawal, at the end of their consultative meeting in Abeokuta. This came barely 24 hours after lecturers of the state-owned Moshood Abiodun Polytechnic (MAPOLY) issued a 21- day ultimatum to the state government to pay their 55 months’ unremitted pension deductions and address issues concerning their welfare or risk industrial action.

Meanwhile, the ongoing strike called by organised labour in the state entered the third day on Thursday following the refusal of the leadership of labour unions to agree with the settlement offer of the state government. Workers are on an indefinite strike over the refusal of the governor to pay their 21 months’ salary deductions and what they termed the “pathetic plight” of workers in the state. The pensioners threatened that if the governor failed to accede to their demands after the expiration of the ultimatum on July 6, the state would witness “unprecedented and consciously planned state-wide rallies”. The senior citizens expressed displeasure over the “nonchalant treatment meted on them by the Abiodunled administration as evident in the series of past unfulfilled promises to address the legitimate demands of the pensioners”.

