More winners emerge in Stanbic IBTC ‘Reward4Saving’ Season 2

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, recently held the May draws of its on-going Reward4Saving Season 2 promo at the Stanbic IBTC Head office on Walter Carrington Crescent in Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to a statement by the lender, “the second edition of the Reward4Saving promo themed: “Bigger and Better,” encourages Nigerians to imbibe a savings culture. By saving N10,000 in their Stanbic IBTC bank account or @ ease wallet for at least 30 days, customers stand a chance to win various cash prizes.”

Speaking at the live draws where 70 customers won N100,000 each, Emmanuel Aihevba, Head, Main Markets Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said that the initiative is fulfilling the purpose for which it was created as it encourages customers to develop a saving habit and commit to it.

“As a progressive organisation, our quest to encourage people to cultivate the habit of saving for rainy days led to the Reward4Saving initiative. The result of that encouragement is impacting the lives of customers as we have all witnessed from the winners of the first season of the promo,” Aihevba said.

He stated that the initiative has empowered customers through the rewards, reiterating that empowerment is one of Stanbic IBTC’s core pillars. He said: “This second season will see more winners because we have kept our word to make it bigger and better.

