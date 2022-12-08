More winners to emerge in Polaris Bank’s ‘Save & Win’ promo

The second draw of the on-going Polaris Bank Save & Win promo is scheduled to hold today, December 8, 2022, according to a press release. The statement said that the draw, which will be conducted electronically, would hold at the Bank’s Victoria Island, Lagos headquarters, and broadcast live on the bank’s social media channels where winners that emerged will be contacted and rewarded instantly. The first draw that was held on November 4, had a total of 62 winners in a transparent selection witnessed by the relevant regulatory authorities.

The bank also disclosed, in the statement, that a total of 100 Nigerians would be winners and take home cash prize of N100,000 each in the November Draw. According to Polaris Bank, customers can still participate in, or increase their chances of winning by depositing a minimum of N5,000 in their savings account. Also, non-customers of the Bank can participate for a chance to win in the draw by opening a Polaris Savings account with N2,000 and growing same to N5,000 before the draw date. Representatives of the relevant lottery commissions, advertising regulatory and consumer protection agencies would be present at the draw to monitor and ensure transparency in the process.

