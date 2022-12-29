More winners to emerge in Polaris Save & Win promo

Plaris Bank has announced that the third draw of its ongoing Save & Win promo is scheduled to hold today, Thursday December 29, 2022. The draw, which will be conducted electronically, will hold at the bank’s Victoria Island, Lagos headquarters, and will be broadcast live on the bank’s social media channels where winners that emerged will be contacted and rewarded instantly.

The bank has rewarded a total of 162 winners in the first and second draws that held on November 4 and December 8, respectively in a transparent selection witnessed by the relevant regulatory authorities. The bank in a statement on Wednesday, disclosed that another set of 100 Nigerians would be winners and will take-home cash prize of N100,000 each in the Christmas Special Draw. According to Polaris Bank, customers can still participate in, or increase their chances of winning by depositing a minimum of N5,000 in their Savings account. Also, non-customers of the bank can participate for a chance to win in the draw by opening a Polaris Savings account with N2,000 and growing same to N5,000 before the draw date.

Representatives of the relevant Lottery Commissions, Advertising Regulatory and Consumer Protection Agencies would be present at the draw to monitor and ensure transparency in the process. Polaris Bank announced that this year’s Save & Win promo will reward over 4,000 Nigerians with cash gifts ranging from N100,000 to N1,000,000 in its monthly, quarterly and special draws.

