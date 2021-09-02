More women in governance’ll boost devt –Wagbatsoma

Fortune Wagbatsoma is the new District Governor of Lions Club International, District 404A1 Nigeria. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, she speaks on women participation in governance and youth empowerment, among others.

How do you rate the participation of women in leadership in Nigeria, and how do you think it can be improved?

The rate of women participation in leadership in Nigeria is quite low looking at the ratio of men to women in leadership. However, as low as it may seem, it has been very impressive as the few privileged ones have made a lot of meaningful contributions in their fields. A good example is that of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, whose mark in the footprints of time cannot be overlooked. Within the Lions Club, the ratio of women to men in leadership is equally low, the women who have had leadership opportunities have made very good leaders and had memorable Lions Years. Our women leaders have been mentors to many and initiated impactful projects and services to better the lives of the needy. In this Lions Year two out of four District Governors are women and we are working hard to keep our individual districts on the radar of success. We also have a lot of emerging leaders, who are women and doing very well in their private businesses as well as within the Lions Clubs.

As the new District Governor of your Lions Clubs District 404A1 Nigeria, why is it easy for the District and its clubs to always carry out humanitarian activities in the district?

The Lions Clubs International is the world’s leading humanitarian and service organization. Service to humanity is what we do and what we are known for. We have built a reputation and credibility over the years to gain the confidence of other organizations and well-meaning individuals who continually support us. We have also been able to build partnerships and collaborations with various groups which have made it easy for us to reach out to those in need in society and within our immediate communities. Lions Clubs International District 404A1 currently has 112 clubs reaching out to their communities almost on a weekly basis and this has also helped us in no small measure to carry out our service activities as well as put smiles on the faces of the less privileged.

Humanitarian activities are very difficult in our societies today, how often do you partner governments in your district in carrying out these activities?

Most of our major projects are focused on upscaling government infrastructure and supporting its services, standing in the gap for government in improving the lives of the citizens. Currently, we have eye hospitals in Oshogbo and Abuja, dialysis centres in Akure and Lagos, cancer treatment centres in Lagos, diabetes centres in Cross River, the motherless babies home in Lagos to mention but a few of the Lions projects which were all in partnership with the various governments of the states where they are located. As District Governor, my theme this year is ‘Building Bonds of Kindness’ which also emphasizes our plans to build more partnerships with the government, corporate organizations, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), in order to make our communities a better place.

What are some of your core project targets for this year’s Lions Year and how do you intend to achieve them?

Through the years in the course of service, the Lions Club has assisted the Warri Central Hospital, Delta State in various ways through the provision of eye equipment, eye screening services and provision of drugs; all these services, however, did not still meet with the needs of the community, so this year the District decided to go a step further by doing a total upgrade and equipping of the Warri Central Hospital. This we hope to achieve before the end of the Lions Year through funds raised from well-meaning individuals and with support from the Lions Club International Foundation. We also plan to carry out renovations of three paediatric wards at different locations within the District.

Lion Club International is involved in leadership training and mentoring, how are you going to encourage the District to equally train and mentor non-members?

The District kicked off with a series of training and mentoring programmes scheduled for the Lions Year geared towards developing and equipping our members with the skills needed for effective and impactful service. Also, seminars and workshops on contemporary and sustainable issues are organized by the Lions Clubs across the District for non-members in their communities. We also have a lot of advocacy and awareness programmes for non-members on the Lions five focal areas of service: Vision, Diabetes, Childhood Cancer, Hunger and Env i r o n – ment. This in turn has yielded positive results and made a lot of our communities a better place.

As the new DG, there is so much discussion about women and youth empowerment, what are your plans for women empowerment in the district?

The Lions Club has special programmes that involve women as well as the youth. We have the women and family membership programme that focuses on development and membership. For this Lions Year, we plan to carry out women empowerment programmes to support rural women through various skills acquisition programmes and the provision of local food processing machines etc. The month of August is dedicated to our Youth Empowerment Programme. It is a month set aside for youths by the Lions Club International to focus on encouraging them to acquire skills, prepare them mentally, financially and otherwise in various areas of self-sustenance. This year witnessed a lot of Club and Region-based activities in this regard. Asides from the month of August, all through the year clubs also engage our youths in various skills acquisition programmes, career counselling and mentoring activities, sporting activities, training and seminars aimed at keeping the youths engaged. We have long realised that engaging young people regularly keep idleness at bay and curbs social vices. The Lions Clubs International also has the LEO Programme. This programme is the youth membership arm of the organization which gives opportunities for leadership and experience to the young adults who eventually mature into becoming Lions.

What are your plans in deepening the welfare of members in this new Lions Year?

One of our plans this Lions Year is to improve on the welfare of Lions. Over the years, Lions have served the needy with passion, time, and resources. We have come to the realisation that it is also important that we support each other especially when any one of us is passing through a challenging time. To achieve this, we decided to set up a welfare scheme for members through a wellstructured Group Insurance Scheme.

What has been your experience and challenges in serving the needy?

My experience through the years in serving the needy has been an interesting one with a lot of fulfillment. It has been an experience where you do not look forward to personal gain or reward. It is a passionate experience. I joined the Lions club over 15 years ago and have not had any cause for regrets because it has given me a platform to reach out to more people at the same time. Nothing gives you so much joy as being able to put smiles on the faces of people and I remain ever grateful to God for giving me this opportunity to serve humanity. Serving humanity also comes with its challenges, especially around funding activities, as the human needs are insatiable, and a lot still needs to be done in order to make the world a better place. Funding is a major challenge in this regard because the Lions Club depends a lot on support, partnerships, and alliances. The District is working towards building a lot of partnerships with governments, NGOs and corporate organizations to be able to meet the needs of less privilege in order for the District to achieve its goals for the year in the areas of Vision, Childhood Cancer and Feeding the Hungry.

What do you think you will do differently from other District Governors before your emergence?

My District, 404A1 Nigeria has been blessed with leaders who are exemplary in nature, with focus and passion for service and this has taken our District to greater heights and making us the foremost district in Africa in terms of membership and service. I plan to build on the legacies of our leaders and continue to lead through building Bonds of Kindness, unity and love within our Clubs, Zones and Regions. We will also build bonds of partnerships with various stakeholders in order to do more for society as well as help to promote good governance among the people of our nation.

