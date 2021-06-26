Moreplex TV introduces lease option promo for customers

In its bid to further demystify the pay tv industry and to make it’s TV decoder available in every home, Moreplex TV has come up with Lease Option and embarked on a customer-friendly promo commencing from June 15, 2021. The promo, which offers a lease option package will enable customers to get a Moreplex TV decoder with N1, 000 non- refundable fee and while they start paying instalmentally over a period of 16 months. Chief Executive Officer of Moreplex TV, John Okorocha, said Moreplex TV is for Nigeria and it must be available for every Nigerian. “that’s why we are coming up with different customer friendly promos that enable our brand of pay TV decoder to get to every home.”

