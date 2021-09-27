Business

Morgan varsity appoints Nigerian as GED

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Morgan State University (MSU) in Baltimore, United States, has appointed a Nigerian Professor of History, Hakeem Ibikunle Tijani, as global executive director of the Office of Global Partnerships-Africa.

 

The university said that Tijani’s new role was pivotal to an agreement between TetFund and MSU on human capacity and infrastructural development. He is expected to bridge the gap between MSU, tertiary institutions, state and government education agencies all over Africa.

 

Tijani, who is the foundation editor of the International Journal of Migration and Global Studies (IJMGS), had served as the foundation deputy vice-chancellor, dean of arts and education, director of linkages and partnerships, before his new appointment.

 

Also, he has served as the director, Centre of Excellence in Migration and Global Studies, among other positions in his thirty-three years in academia in Nigeria and the United States.

 

Tijani is a Commonwealth scholar, Bernadette Schmidt scholar, Harry S. Truman Research awardee, a member of the Nigeria Academy of Letters, and fellow, Royal Historical Society, UK and Society for Peace Studies and Practice respectively

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Industrialist to FG: Ban paper import to save forex

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In a bid to boost local sourcing of raw materials for paper mill, the Federal Government has been advised to put an end to paper importation. As part of the efforts to remedy this alarming foreign exchange (forex) wastage, the Federal Government has been urged to create a functional paper mill, paper research institute and […]
Business

Edo urges parents to embrace skill acquisition for children

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State government has urged parents to take advantage of the administration’s policies on free education and skill acquisition programmes to check the menace of children roaming the streets. During an event organised by Edo State Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues, to mark the International Day for Street Children, in Benin City, […]
Business

Agric summit: AfDB president to deliver keynote address

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sterling Bank Plc has said that President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, will deliver the keynote address at the Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) 2020 holding between September 23 and 24.   An annual event organised by Sterling Bank since 2018, Agriculture Summit Africa is one of the continent’s leading, privately funded […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica