Morgan varsity appoints Nigerian as GED

Morgan State University (MSU) in Baltimore, United States, has appointed a Nigerian Professor of History, Hakeem Ibikunle Tijani, as global executive director of the Office of Global Partnerships-Africa.

The university said that Tijani’s new role was pivotal to an agreement between TetFund and MSU on human capacity and infrastructural development. He is expected to bridge the gap between MSU, tertiary institutions, state and government education agencies all over Africa.

Tijani, who is the foundation editor of the International Journal of Migration and Global Studies (IJMGS), had served as the foundation deputy vice-chancellor, dean of arts and education, director of linkages and partnerships, before his new appointment.

Also, he has served as the director, Centre of Excellence in Migration and Global Studies, among other positions in his thirty-three years in academia in Nigeria and the United States.

Tijani is a Commonwealth scholar, Bernadette Schmidt scholar, Harry S. Truman Research awardee, a member of the Nigeria Academy of Letters, and fellow, Royal Historical Society, UK and Society for Peace Studies and Practice respectively

