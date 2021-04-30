News

Moritz Herbert Transitioned To Becoming An Avid Youtuber Celebrity

Growing up in city across the world due to his father’s constantly-changing job description, Moritz Herbert often had to find things to keep himself occupied. When the family returned to Frankfurt, Germany in 2012, he took to watching popular videos on YouTube and eventually got interested in gaming videos, specifically videos of popular video game, Minecraft.

Encouraged by the responses those Minecraft videos got, Moritz was encouraged to create his own channel and upload videos of himself trying his hand at Minecraft. “I made and uploaded my first ever YouTube video, which is a Minecraft tutorial video, on the 30/06/2012, in 2019 I got this date tatted on my leg in Los Angeles, since it’s the real start of my journey,” Moritz shares. “The start was very slow, and I tried different things till in 2015 I started taking YouTube very seriously and uploaded videos about Clash of Clans every day.”

In 2016, four years after he avidly started YouTubing and gaming, Moritz had a breakthrough. “My breakthrough came around six months later when in the start of 2016 a new mobile game Clash Royale was released,” Moritiz explains. “At this time I was very deep into mobile games and I was able to be the best player in the world for around 3 months after launch, during this time my channel blew up and grew to 430,000 subscribers at its peak in 2017.”

From then on, it has been an upward learning curve for Moritz who quit school when gaming became sustainable. He also transitioned into learning as much as possible of crypto currency, encouraged by older YouTube buddies who thought him mining and extended instructional materials to him. Amazingly, as a 17-year-old in 2017, Moritz was worth 1.3 million Euros and has now diversified to learn about more crypto currencies.

